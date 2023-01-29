Been planning to travel but plans got derailed? Luckily, our favourite restaurants are now coming to our doorsteps, bringing with them the culinary expertise and excellent quality food that is known for generations. Nara Thai, for instance, has been an institution in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai known to serve exquisite Thai cuisine to its loyal diners. And from January 19-22 2023, Delhi's diners got to sample some of the wonderful flavours at a pop-up at MKT, Chanakya!

Pomelo Salad at Nara Thai's pop-up. Photo: NDTV Food

A simple menu with no frills or fuss, the pop-up by Nara Thai at MKT was quite a delicious one. We started off with the Tom Kha Gai soup made with coconut milk based that was soul-stirring. Next, we tried the Pomelo salad, made with zesty pomelo along with a spicy and crunchy dressing. The Crispy Soy Chilli was next on our radar - a crunchy appetiser with surprising bursts of spice. The dips that were served with the starters were truly exceptional - thai sweet chilli sauce, spicy mayonnaise and roasted bell peppers dip.

Red Thai Curry. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

For main course, we couldn't help but try chef's signature Red Thai Curry with Butterfly Pea rice. The unique blue rice had small pieces of fried garlic in it that simply stole the show. Lastly, for desserts, we sampled the Tub Tim Grob, a wholesome pudding-like dessert made with raspberry, water chestnut and coconut milk.

Butterfly Pea Rice. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Tub Tim Grob dessert. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

To conclude, the pop-up by Nara Thai at MKT was truly a memorable one. We eagerly await the next one and hope you will check it out soon too!