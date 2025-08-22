Dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan has many passions beyond dancing. She often shares her culinary explorations on social media. In her latest Instagram post, Shakti was seen trying her hand at cooking. What's on the menu, you ask? Cauliflower steak, which she made with the help of Australia's Professional Chef of the Year 2024 winner, Tommy Prosser. She begins by slicing the cauliflower and generously lathering the piece with butter. The next step is to sprinkle the cauliflower with a little bit of salt and cook it on a barbecue grill. After 20 minutes, she tosses the cauliflower to the other side to cook it properly from all angles. Once cooked, she tops the cauliflower with tamarind chutney.





For the accompanying sauce, Shakti mixes the same tamarind chutney with coconut milk and vegetable oil, simmering it on the stove. She enhances the flavour with a dash of soy sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice. To plate, Shakti pours the tamarind-coconut sauce onto a plate and places the cauliflower steak on top. She garnishes the dish with fresh Thai basil and coriander leaves. Shakti then enjoys her culinary creation alongside Chef Tommy Prosser.





In the caption, she wrote, "I think my kitchen is in shock…I'm actually giving steps and for once, they're not dance ones. Who even am I? Honestly, I tried my best but those who know how terrible I am in cooking will have a good laugh watching this."

Earlier, Shakti Mohan visited Delhi and made her way to the famous Bengali Sweet House in Bengali Market to feast on the vibrant chaat dishes. The choreographer shared glimpses of her Dilli-ki-chaat adventures on Instagram.

The opening frame featured Shakti eating chole bhature with some raw onions. She also enjoyed gol gappe, aloo tikki with chutneys and chhole and a plate of Bhalla Papdi Chaat with boondi and chutneys.