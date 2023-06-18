Summers are in full swing and we are all in exploration mode. From happening bars to the best food, there is so much on our radar that we want to try in our cities. If you live in Gurugram and want to try a new place, we have just what you need. Bahce is the latest restaurant to have opened doors to patrons in Gurugram. Located in the Worldmark shopping complex on Golf Course Extension, it is truly a green oasis and a sight for sore eyes.





The word Bahce means 'garden' in Turkish and the restaurant justifies it to quite an extent. There are plenty of indoor and outdoor plants that contribute to the lush green interiors. Open-air seating and an extensive bar counter adds to the offerings at Bahce. We started off our meal with the Berry Blast and Mint Julep cocktails - both well-made and served within minutes. The extensive array of cuisines in the menu left us impressed even before we had started off our meal.

In the Dim Sum section, we sampled the Canton Man made with lotus root, water chestnut and broccoli. Served with chilli oil, they were quite enjoyable. We would also highly recommend trying the Spicy Chilli Paneer Bao, which was also extremely soft and pillowy with a fiery filling inside.

In the main course, the highlight was the Creamy Tomato Risotto which had a hint of pesto and cherry tomatoes in a creamy sauce. If you have a sweet tooth, definitely try the Vegan Hazelnut Tart from the dessert section. The combination of crunch with hints of caramel and chocolate will leave you craving more with every bite.





So, head to Bahce for an evening full of drinks, dinner and good food!





Where: 1st Floor, Shop Number 129, Worldmark, Sector 65, Golf Course Extension, Gurgaon





When: 12 noon - 1am





Cost for two: Rs. 1,800/-