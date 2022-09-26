India is a land full of culinary diversity. While we may have our tastes and preferences when it comes to our favourite cuisine, street food is something that we all unanimously love. There's something so delicious about crispy chaats or delicious dosas that are served to us by street food vendors. And now, a brand new restaurant in Delhi is recreating this very magic for its diners. Madam Chutney is the latest addition to the vibrant restaurant scene in Greater Kailash II's famous M-block market. It is serving a modern approach to India's traditional street food culture.





With bright mood lighting, chic seating, pop graphics and vibrant interiors decked with 90's posters, Madam Chutney exudes a welcoming vibe. A quick glance through their menu will show how they have brought together street food delights from across the country. There are sections for specialities from Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai as well as an interesting collection of regional tiffin. They also have a wonderful beverage selection including Indian teas, handpicked coffees and more.

Vibrant interiors and bright lighting characterise this restaurant. Photo Credit: Madam Chutney

We started off our meal with the signature Aloo Tikki Chaat , followed by the Chowpatty Bhel Puri . Both the dishes were well prepared and tasted quite authentic. Next, we picked the Ghee and Gunpowder Idlis as well as the Crunchy Masala Cheese Pops from the Madam's Twisted section. The Idlis were simply delicious and the peanut chutney accompanying them was unmissable. Similarly, the Mango Chilli Chutney with the Masala Cheese Pops was no less than a dessert in itself.

Ghee and Gunpowder Idlis. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

As for mains, we were yet again spoilt for choice. The Khasta Dal Kachori served with the authentic aloo sabzi was so soft and flaky, it was one of the most delicious items served to us. Another noteworthy dish was the Amritsari Chur Chur Naan with Chhole. The Aloo Pyaaz stuffed bread served with Imli Paani was piping hot and topped with white butter for the ultimate indulgence!

Khasta Dal Kachori. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

Amritsari Chur Chur Naan. Photo Credit: NDTV Food

So, head to Madam Chutney to feast on the street food of India with a delicious twist.





What: Madam Chutney





Where: M-20, First Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi





When: 11am - 10:30pm





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/- approx