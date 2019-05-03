Review: Decode Air Bar In Gurugram Is A Great Place For 'Weekending' With Food, Drinks And Friends

SEARCH
Sakshita Khosla  |  Updated: May 03, 2019 16:37 IST

Sector 29 market in Gurugram can cater to those looking to get a quick bite as well as those looking to party the weekend away. The area has evolved as a one-stop shop for all your hunger needs, simply because of the range of cuisines and dishes available at various restaurants. The convenience of choice is one of the strong points of this area, but that's also what makes the competition among restaurants that much tougher. Now if you were to head over there on a weekend to hangout with your friends, you are sure to have a very tough time deciding the ideal place. This is probably where Decode Air Bar may win out over other places. The microbrewery and pub promises to show you a good time, all thanks to its elaborate menu, bedecked with a range of beers, cocktails and Indian fusion food.

Decode Air Bar Has An Upbeat Ambiance

The sprawling restaurant covers two floors with indoor seating arrangement on the first floor and al fresco seating on the terrace. If you've gone there to simply enjoy a meal or a quiet dinner, then the first floor space can be your pick. It is decorated in an interesting way with vintage-looking paraphernalia like transistor radios, globes and hardbound books, retro telephones etc. The restaurant's name and concept is inspired from World War 2 and the theme is reflective in the way this floor has been done up. One entire wall on this floor is covered with a green board which seemingly details a war plan and facing this wall is the bar serving classic and contemporary cocktails. The terrace is where you would go to enjoy some live music during a fun night out with a large group of friends.

2pu95d9gThe indoor seating area at Decode Air Bar, Gurugram

Food: A Happy Mix Of Variety And Great Taste

Perhaps the biggest USP of this place is the sheer variety of food and drinks being served here. Some amazing vegetarian starters that we tried out at Decode included a deconstructed version of the Palak Patta Chaat with creamy and sweet white curd served on the side, crispy lotus stem chips, pulled jackfruit rolls with a spicy katthal filling in crunchy outer covering, Rajma Chawal Croquettes with papad tuile and an achaari gel, Pav Bhaji Rolls and Matra Kulcha.

5h1js7ngCrunchy Rajma Chawal Croquettes at Decode Air Bar, Gurugram

All these starters were perfectly delicious, except the Matra Kulcha that failed to impress. Perhaps the chana kulcha of the streets is best left untouched. The Pav Bhaji Rolls need a special mention- the tasty dish was made by stuffing bhaji inside soft twister cones made from freshly-baked pav bread. Among the non-veg starters was the Thai-style chicken tikka which was juicy, tender and flavourful.

qopbvnh
Thai-style Chicken Tikka at Decode Air Bar, Gurugram

We also tried out their Achaari Vegetable Sushi and Chilli Chicken Crystal Dimsums. The former could be called an interesting experiment at best and the latter quite satisfying. The star of the show however, was the Lava Stone Ke Kebabs, which were prepared live on a hot stone, on the spot. The hot stone was wheeled in to our table and multiple pieces of tender marinated mutton were sizzled to perfection and served hot, along with delicious peanut sauce and fig sauce. The dish was garnished with chopped peanuts, sirke waali pyaz and truffle oil. The perfectly juicy lamb pieces were flavourful and the sauces complemented them wonderfully. The dish is highly recommended for all non-veg lovers.

658v39i8
Lava Stone Ke Kebabs at Decode Air Bar, Gurugram

Drinks: A Blend Of Old And New

On the bar menu at Decode, you'll find the perfect blend of old and new combinations. We went for the new and gimmicky ones- Smoked Temptation (whiskey, coffee and maple), Chamomile Sour (tequila and chamomile syrup) and glitter beer. The Smoked Temptation was a let-down as it tasted nothing like coffee, but the Chamomile Sour was flavourful and delicious. The glitter beer at Decode has been talked about for a long time, as this was the first place to introduce this 'Instagrammable' drink in Delhi NCR. No doubt, the drink looks mesmerising, but taste-wise it had nothing unique to write home about.

bp9d43uo

Chamomile Sour, Bloody Mary and Glitter Beer at Decode Air Bar, Gurugram

All in all, Decode is a place that you will probably want to go to for a fun and food-filled night with your friends. The place is light on the pocket and has something for everyone.

Where: SCO 39, 1st Floor, Sector 29, Gurugram

Timings: 12 noon - 12 midnight

Cost for 2 (with alcohol): INR 1,500 (excluding taxes)

