Social Launches Its New Outlet As Delhi's First Covid-Ready Restaurant

Covid-ready Dwarka Social promotes social distancing in the best possible way.

The pandemic has literally changed the way we live. The most important being in the way we eat out. And leading the future of restaurants is none other than one of the most popular party hotspots of Delhi, Social. The restaurant chain that is popular for its quirky themes across its outlets is back with a brand new outlet in the city! Near to the hustle and bustle of West Delhi yet tucked away in the calm outskirts, Social has yet again raised the bar by giving India its first 'Covid-ready' restaurant in Dwarka!





Located in the swanky Vegas Mall in Sector-14, Dwarka Social has been meticulously designed and planned in a way to promote the 'new normal'. The design takes inspiration from the streets and alleyway shops of Vietnam, which seamlessly blends in the space that promote social distancing in the best possible way. With an abundance of plants all across the space, expansive windows that ensures tons of natural light along with an infinite view of the city from the top, the place has a warm embrace with the addition of natural wood and bamboo chick binds. It is distributed in different zones with partitions, flexible doors and binds all across the place along with different booths strategically placed with six-feet from each other.





While the split-level booth structured like bunker-beds dotting the place are inspired from the 'pay and stay' housing structures of Ho Chi Minh city, the private booths with neon signages are sure to transport you to a bustling street in Saigon.

Food And Drinks

The menu at Social never fails to impress us! While they have the usual special all-day menu, Social Dwarka has some of the most lip-smacking thalis for everything from chatpati chaats to your own China box. We started off with a mouth-watering chaat platter including gol gappe and raj kachori, moved on to the north Indian non-vegetarian kebab platter that left us drooling over malai chicken tikkas. We also tried the butter garlic chilli chicken momos that came with fiery sriracha sauce.





One of the highlights was the tangy steamed whole fish served with mashed potatoes that we absolutely loved! Soft, succulent, citrusy and oh-so-delicious! For the mains we went for their special non-vegetarian thali including Social signatures such as butter chicken and dal makhani along with rice. While we were full on the tummy, our sweet tooth kept ticking and we had to order the death by dark chocolate that came with scoops of chocolate ice cream with oodles of dark chocolate, brownies and nuts all over. To go with the eclectic food menu, Social has a wide range of drinks to choose from its bar menu.





Keeping up with the trend of coming up with something new and innovative every time, seems like Dwarka Social is paving way for how the 'new normal' of hospitality industry is going to be.







