Foodies in Pune, there is a fun new destination to satiate your appetites! Phoenix Mall Of The Millenium has recently launched its Eclectic Village, an exciting food and nightlife hub comprising several premium establishments. It promises to be the go-to spot for anyone looking for a memorable gastronomic experience. With this new launch, the mall has thus completed its trio of tempting offerings - enticing customers with its diverse options for shopping, entertainment and dining. Spread across 30,000 sq ft., the Eclectic Village consists of several restaurants, cafes and bars. The main section includes Eight, You Mee, Asia Kitchen, Cafe Allora, Ishara, Punjab Grill, Poult, Irish House and more.

Photo Credit: You Mee

We had the opportunity to attend the launch of the Eclectic Village at Phoenix Mall Of The Millenium and taste some of the signature dishes from the top restaurants at the mall. We had a lip-smacking lunch at Eight, which is a must-try for lovers of Pan Asian food.

Eight is a must-try for fans of Pan-Asian food

Apart from sushi and dim sums, don't miss their Turnip Cake, Crispy Water Chestnut and Ichimi Pepper Chicken. End your meal with a unique twist in the form of Wasabi Creme Brulee!

Photo Credit: Cafe Allora

This is just one example of many. Pan Asian fans can also head to Asia Kitchen for a delicious feast. If you're in the mood for Italian, Cafe Allora has the perfect setting and menu for a leisurely getaway. Meeting up with a group of friends? Irish House remains a classic choice. These establishments have great appetisers, from yummy onion rings to decadent sliders.

Photo Credit: Ishaara

If you're craving good old desi khana, you cannot go wrong with Punjab Grill and Ishaara. Here, you can feast on Indian starters, rotis, curries, biryani and much more! These are some of the standalone establishments that provide open-plan and indoor seating. But you can also sample many other delights as part of the F&B experience at the mall. It has a total of more than 70 brands that food enthusiasts will enjoy. From classic pasta to experimental kebabs, the options at Eclectic Village do not disappoint.





The ambience of the Eclectic Village helps you escape the stress and bustle of daily life. While the restaurants have charming, distinctive spaces, the overall layout is expansive. It allows you to saunter through the place without being bothered by too much noise or crowd. At the same time, you may just get the chance to make new friends. The design motifs help create the feeling of a cultural hub, complete with energetic live performances and interactive sessions for people with various interests.





Foodies, you don't want to miss out on the experience that Eclectic Village offers. Drop by the next time you visit Phoenix Mall Of The Millenium.





Where: Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, S No. 132, 23, Pune - Bangalore Highway, Shankar Kalat Nagar, Wakad, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra.