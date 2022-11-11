Millets are being recognised not just as an alternative to wheat, but also as a superfood in their own right. In addition to being gluten-free, the humble grain has a plethora of health benefits to offer for those who consume it. It is cheap, readily available, and rich in essential fibers and vitamins. It came as no surprise when 2022-23 was declared the International Year Of Millets in the Union Budget. Hotels and restaurants are also following suit by adding some interesting millet-based items to their menu. The Ashok Hotel, for instance, has started a new millet-based breakfast menu that you must try.

Millet-based Uttapam at the Ashok Hotel's coffee shop. Photo Credit: The Ashok

Apart from their usual buffet spread, The Coffee Shop at The Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri is serving some exciting millet-based items as well. Chef Vikas Anand, Sous Chef has curated this interesting menu loaded with good health. You can choose from millet dosa, millet idli, millet uttapam and even wholegrain bread made with millets such as rye. Since all these dishes are steamed or baked, you can enjoy a hearty meal without worrying about calories. We thoroughly enjoyed savouring these healthy delights. There was also a khichdi made with jowar that served as an interesting way to start the day.

Millets can be also used in cooking something other than breakfast dishes, and the Ashok has plenty to offer in that department as well. You can enjoy the millet-based kheer for lunch and dinner as well. Further, spread the word about the goodness of millets with the millet-based snack hampers which have millet-based popcorn, cookies, chips and ladoos in them.





What: Millet Breakfast Buffet





Where: The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi - 110021





When: Every day, 7:30-10:30 am