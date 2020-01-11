Ophelia Bar Serving Authentic Mediterranean European Fare In The Heart Of Delhi

Ophelia Bar - The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Nestled in a quaint corner of the vintage building of hotel Ashok, Ophelia stands tall as the bejewelled property of this swanky hotel. The new hotspot in central Delhi is unparalleled not just in its location but also in its grand entrance that makes its way to the warmer, cosier and plush insides of the dining room. Staying true to the regal colours, the dining room is no less than a ballroom of any Indian palace. The deep red walls and a lighter take on some of the most famous artworks juxtapose the historical and contemporary worlds very subtly. While you would enjoy the regal ambience, do not miss out on the quirky take of the artwork.





Ophelia Bar





Ophelia Bar Dining Hall





Ophelia Bar: Enjoy the regal ambience and do not miss out on the quirky take of the artwork.

Food And Drinks

This high-end Mediterranean European tapas bar surely delivers on its promise of affluence in its rich use of ingredients and its portion sizes. The place serves the rare and authentic recipes with legendary flavours. Beyond providing sizable servings, Ophelia's head chef displays dexterity and subtlety in his handling of ingredients.





From the Turkish menu, we tried Mezze Platters, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. The platters come with three delectable starters, six delicious dips (hummus, carrot tartare, chickpea with yogurt, tahini and muhammara) and assorted slices of bread, on a wooden platform with steps. In vegetarian Mezze Platter, you have falafel, paneer shashlik and grilled broccoli, while in the non-vegetarian Mezze Platter, parsley and garlic fish, lamb Adana, and chicken and cheese Adana. Both the platters are pretty wholesome and were so deep with meats - juicy chunks of chicken breast, succulent fish kebabs, and tender cubes of lamb Adana - it can easily be shared by two or three people.





(L-R) Beetroot Risotto and Mezze Platter





From the European menu, we started off with small bites - Crusty Mushroom Caps that had delicious spinach stuffing, served with warm Shimeji and Enoki salad; and Grilled Fish with grilled asparagus topped with lemon caper sauce. In our opinion, these starters are one of the best offerings from the cuisine. We ordered Beetroot Risotto (with confit beetroot, mascarpone and crackers) and Classic Vegetarian Pizza (tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with extra virgin olive oil). The pizza was deliciously prepared with the right amount of veggies, crisp and light base and encasing a good amount of cheese. The risotto had an earthy, tangy flavour that went well with the mascarpone and crackers - it's difficult for this dish to go wrong and that's why it's one of our recommendations.





(L-R) Grilled Fish and Crusty Mushroom Caps





While Ophelia has an eclectic range of desserts, the best of the group was Apple Crumble Cheese Cake. This light and creamy cheesecake sits on top of a biscuit layer and is topped with chopped apple and candied walnuts with a silky smooth grape sorbet on the side. The combination of the smooth cheesecake, fresh chopped apples and candied walnuts makes this a heavenly dessert. Another dessert that we tried was Chocolate Mushroom, Belgian Praline. This intricately designed Mushroom looking dessert is a treat not just to your taste buds but also to your eyes.





(L-R) Chocolate Mushroom, Belgian Pralineand Apple Crumble Cheese Cake





Although we were quite mesmerised with the food, their creative and elegant cocktails won our hearts. 'Lick Me First' is one of their signature cocktails that grabbed our attention. Chocolate and nuts slathered on the glass, we had to sip the drink by first taking in a taste of the sweet chocolate. Chocolate with a strong taste of liquor - the two work beautifully together.





Here at Ophelia, flavours will feel warm and comforting even to those who are new to Turkish and European flavours. And for those who are acquainted with the Mediterranean European food, it would be like saying hello to an old friend!





Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Price For Two: INR 3,200

Timings: Noon to 12:30am







