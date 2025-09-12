I have always had a soft spot for Nukkad Cafe. Their Kailash Colony outlet felt like stepping back into the 90s, an era of hand-written grocery lists, telephone booths, and classic Bollywood movies and songs playing on loop. So when I heard they had opened a new space in GK-2, I went in expecting more of the same nostalgia. What I got instead was something even better- a trip back to the 90s gaming world that I had almost forgotten.





The experience begins right at the entrance, with a vibrant Snake and Ladder staircase that doubles as a playful welcome. Inside, the vibe is unmistakably inspired by Mario, Pac-Man, and those arcade days when we'd beg for "just one more round." Pixel art splashes colour across the walls, the bar looks like a retro gaming corner, and yes, you can actually play Mario while sipping your drink!

The food and drinks continue the theme without being gimmicky. The menu reads like a cheeky throwback. How can you resist cocktails that are named Babaji Ki Bhooti, Masala Chai Sour, and Daru Desi? They are also great in taste. I tried the Jamun Tini for the first time and loved its sweet-sour kick. With friends, I shared a Corona Gotala, which disappeared too quickly to be properly appreciated.

On the food front, the appetisers were the winners. The Anda Keema Ghotala was easily the star. It was rich, spicy, and polished off in minutes. The Mutton Galouti Sliders made for great finger food, while the Ajwaini Fish Tikka was fresh and balanced, if not the showstopper. The chaats like sev puri and vada pav are also a must-try. From the mains, the comforting Dal Makhani and the flavourful Patiala Chicken were delicious, pairing beautifully with breads straight from the tandoor.

What made the evening even better was the music. Live music had taken the stage, and soon half the cafe was humming along. Between the games on the walls, the nostalgia in the air, and the energy of live performances, it felt less like dinner and more like a celebration.

Nukkad Cafe, GK-2, is a reminder of simpler times, packaged in a space that makes you smile, hum, and eat heartily. I walked out full - not just with food, but with memories.