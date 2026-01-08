From roadside stalls to office pantries and home kitchens, chai cuts across age, geography, and time of day. That deep emotional connection is precisely why chai keeps finding new expressions beyond the cup. Now, it has entered an unexpected space: fine fragrance. Luxury fashion house Prada has made headlines with the launch of Infusion de Santal Chai, a unisex perfume inspired by the warmth and familiarity of chai. While food-inspired fragrances aren't new, chai brings a different kind of cultural weight to the conversation.





According to Prada's official description, the fragrance belongs to the "woody and milky" family. At its heart is a chai latte accord, layered with creamy sandalwood, bright citrus, and soft musks. Cardamom also plays a role, adding warm, slightly sweet, and aromatic notes. What makes this launch interesting from a food lens is how clearly it borrows from flavour language. Sandalwood is described almost like a base note in a recipe, while citrus acts as a bright finishing touch, much like a squeeze of lemon zest that lifts an otherwise rich dish. It's a reminder of how closely our sense of taste and smell are linked, and how easily one can be influenced by the other.





Social media reactions have ranged from curiosity to scepticism, with many questioning how a globally recognised luxury brand interprets something as common yet significant as chai. For some, it's intriguing to see a familiar everyday aroma reimagined in an entirely different format. Others have wondered whether it would be appealing to have such a scent on one's body.











Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"I am just too excited!! Finally, a chai scent that is true to masala chai aromatic warmth."

"Super excited to try this one."

"Must be awesome."

"As much as I like chai, I most certainly don't wanna SMELL like one."

"Biryani bhi kar dete." ["They should have used biryani too."]

"Why pay Prada $190 for 'Chai' perfume when you can get the same effect for free by standing over the stove for 2 minutes?"

"This sounds so good."





As per the product's listing on Prada's official website, a 100ml bottle of this chai-inspired perfume costs $190 (approximately Rs 17K).