If you are trying to lose weight and looking for a breakfast that is both satisfying and healthy, cheela might already be on your radar. These savoury Indian pancakes, made with ingredients like besan (gram flour), oats, or moong dal, are quick to make, easy to customise, and packed with nutrition. But when it comes to choosing the best cheela for weight loss, the debate often boils down to two popular options: besan or oats. Both have their strengths. Besan is rich in protein and keeps you full for longer, while oats are loaded with fibre and support gut health. So, which one should you pick for your weight loss goals? Let's break it down.





Also Read: 5 Tips To Make High-Protein Besan Cheela For Weight Loss Diet

Why Cheela Works For Weight Loss?

Cheela is a thin, savoury pancake made by mixing flour (besan, oats, moong dal, etc.) with water, spices, and vegetables. It is a staple in many Indian households, especially for breakfast or light dinners.

What makes cheela ideal for weight loss is its versatility. You can tweak the ingredients to suit your dietary needs and seasonal produce. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, "Traditional Indian breakfasts like cheela are far better than packaged cereals. They are local, seasonal, and customisable."





When made with minimal oil and paired with healthy sides like mint chutney or curd, cheela becomes a complete, low-calorie meal that is high in nutrients and easy to digest, making it a smart addition to your weight loss journey.





Also Read: Breakast Recipe: How To Make Chawal Ka Cheela (Or Rice Pancakes) For Breakfast

Photo Credit: iStock

Besan Cheela: Nutrition, Benefits And Weight Loss Value

Besan, or gram flour, is made from ground chana dal and is naturally gluten-free. It is a favourite among vegetarians for its high protein content and earthy flavour.

Nutritional Profile (per 100g of besan):

Calories: approx. 387 kcal

Protein: approx. 22g

Carbohydrates: approx. 58g

Fibre: approx. 10g

Fat: approx. 6g

Micronutrients: Rich in iron, magnesium, and folate

Weight Loss Benefits:

High protein keeps you full longer and supports muscle repair Low glycaemic index helps regulate blood sugar levels Rich in fibre, aiding digestion and satiety Versatile and can be paired with vegetables, tofu, or sprouts

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains, "Besan is a great source of plant-based protein and fibre. When cooked with minimal oil and loaded with veggies, besan cheela becomes a complete meal for weight loss."





Also Read: High Protein Diet: How To Make Rajasthani Cheela In Just 15 Mins

Photo Credit: iStock

Oats Cheela: Nutrition, Benefits And Weight Loss Value

Oats are whole grains known for their heart-healthy and weight-loss-friendly properties. Oats cheela is typically made by grinding rolled oats into flour and mixing it with curd, spices, and vegetables.

Nutritional Profile (per 100g of oats):

Calories: approx. 389 kcal

Protein: approx. 16g

Carbohydrates: approx. 66g

Fibre: approx. 11g (mostly soluble)

Fat: approx. 7g

Micronutrients: Rich in beta-glucan, magnesium, and antioxidants

Weight Loss Benefits:

High in soluble fibre (beta-glucan) which promotes fullness and lowers cholesterol Slow-release carbs help maintain energy and prevent sugar spikes Supports gut health and digestion Can be fermented with curd for probiotic benefits

"Oats are my go-to for sustained energy. I pair oats cheela with beetroot raita or mint chutney for a balanced meal," shares fitness coach Ridhi Sharma.





Also Read: 5 Low-Carb Indian Breakfast Recipes That May Help In Weight Loss

Photo Credit: Pexels

Besan Vs Oats Cheela: Which One Wins?

Feature Besan Cheela Oats Cheela Protein Higher (approx. 22g/100g) Moderate (approx. 16g/100g) Fibre Good (approx. 10g) Excellent (approx. 11g, soluble) Glycaemic Index Low Moderate Satiety High (due to protein) High (due to fibre) Digestibility Easy Slightly heavier for some Best For Muscle support, vegetarian protein Gut health, cholesterol control

Who Should Avoid It?

Even healthy foods have their caveats. Here is what to keep in mind:

Besan cheela may not suit those with legume sensitivities or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It can feel heavy if not cooked well.

may not suit those with legume sensitivities or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It can feel heavy if not cooked well. Oats Cheela may cause bloating in those with sluggish digestion or Kapha imbalance, as per Ayurveda.

Also Read: 10 Healthy Breakfast Recipes Ready In 10 Minutes

How To Customise Cheela Based On Your Goals:

Goal Base Add-ons Side Pairing Weight Loss Besan Spinach, lauki Mint chutney Gut Health Oats Zucchini, curd Beetroot raita Protein Boost Moong dal Tofu, sprouts Plain curd Low carb Besan Methi, ajwain Cucumber salad

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Cheelas More Weight Loss Friendly?

Besan Cheela Tips:

Use just 1 tsp oil or switch to ghee in moderation

Add grated lauki, spinach, or methi for extra fibre

Avoid stuffing with cheese or paneer-opt for tofu or sprouts

Pair with mint chutney or plain curd

Cook on a cast iron or non-stick pan to reduce oil use

Oats Cheela Tips:

Use rolled oats instead of instant oats for better texture

Ferment the batter with curd for improved digestion

Add veggies like carrots, zucchini, or bell peppers

Avoid excess curd or salt in the batter

Serve with beetroot raita or coriander chutney

Bonus Tip: Pair your cheela breakfast with a 10-minute post-meal walk to aid digestion and blood sugar control. Small habits, big impact.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Bottom Line:

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. Both besan and oats cheela are excellent choices for weight loss. They are nutrient-dense, easy to make, and deeply satisfying.

If you are looking for protein and lightness, go for besan.

If fibre and gut health are your priority, oats may be your best bet.

Better yet, rotate between the two to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Your weight loss journey does not have to be bland. In fact, it can be spiced, stuffed, and serve