India is a country that encompasses a wide variety of delicious dishes. Whether you travel to the North or the South, each state and region in India has its own set of traditional recipes to treat your palate and satisfy your tummy. Rajasthan, for instance, is famous for its culinary offerings. For instance, laal maas, safed maas, gatte ki sabzi, papad ki sabzi and more such interesting recipes. However, all these recipes are best to include in a full-fledged dinner or lunch. Here we bring you a recipe that is apt for breakfast and even evening snack. Besides being delicious, it is highly nutritious as it is made with protein-rich gram flour (besan).





To prepare this, all you need is besan, some spices, and that's all. It is very quick and easy to make. You don't need to rush here and there for groceries. So, what are you waiting for? Without further ado, let's get started with the recipes. Take a look:

Rajasthani Cheela Recipe: How To Make Rajasthani Cheela

To begin with the recipe, take a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients except oil, and mix well.





Now keep adding water a little until the required consistency. Leave it to rest for 6-7 minutes.





Heat oil in a pan, pour some batter in the center of the pan, spread it out with the help of a ladle.

Cook from both sides. Once done, pair it up with mint chutney and tamarind chutney for that tangy and zesty flavour. For the complete step-by-step detailed recipe of Rajasthani Cheela, click here.





