Breakast Recipe: How To Make Chawal Ka Cheela (Or Rice Pancakes) For Breakfast

'In times of crisis, make a cheela', we have to agree that we have lived by the mantra for years now. For the unversed, cheela is an Indian version of a savoury pancake. And much like pancake, cheela (or chilla) is also very versatile and can be made with a range of home-made batters. You may have had besan ka cheela, moong dal ka chila, atte ka cheela, aloo ka cheela and many more, and yet there are plenty left to taste. We wonder how many of you have tried chawal ka cheela or rice pancakes at home. The best part about this dish is that you just need some soaked rice and vegetables to make these pancakes and cook yourself a delish breakfast. This recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi is ideal for breakfast or a quick snack. You can also pack this crispy treat for a picnic or potluck.





To make this rice pancake, you would need soaked rice, mix in in a blender until you get a paste. Now, add some chillies, some curd, ginger, and blend again. Once blended, it should have a nice pouring consistency. Now, add some boiled potatoes and blend again. Remove this batter in a large mixing bowl. To this add finely chopped some capsicum, onion, tomatoes, grated carrots, chopped coriander leaves. You can add whichever vegetables you want. Throw in select spice of your choice, make sure the batter has a pouring consistency. To this batter, add some fruit salt or baking soda, mix vigorously and start cooking.

Here's the full recipe posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.













