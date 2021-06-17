Breakfast is the first and the most important meal of the day. For that reason, it is necessary to have a healthy breakfast in the morning to provide replenishment to the body for all the work it did the previous night. At a time like this, we should look for a complete breakfast source of healthy, full filling and fuss-free meals. One such meal is oats. Yes, a simple and hearty bowl of oats provides you energy to kick-start your day and fills you up with so many incredible health benefits.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you 5 of the best oats' options for a healthy morning breakfast. Keep reading to know.

1. Quaker Oats Pouch

A well-known brand, this versatile pack of oats by Quaker can be used for making so many recipes. From making oats cheela to oats porridge, you can make anything and everything. All you need to do is toast the oats, grind them and your batter is ready.





2. Saffola Oats

Here's another well-known brand of oats. This combo set of oats by Saffola features two natural and plain packets of oats with one flavoured packet. It is perfect for those who want to give an additional flavour of veggies and masala to the taste buds.





3. True Elements Rolled Oats

For the buyers who are looking for premium and lightly processed oats, then this product will perfectly fit the bill. Besides, this packet of oats is ideal to make fruity treats including oats smoothies, pancakes et al.





4. Yogabar Veggie Masala Oats

Made with high quality ingredients, this packet of rolled oats contains aromatic spices and goodness of watermelon, chia seeds and pumpkin. It can be an ideal choice for the buyers who do not like to eat plain oats and are looking for some healthy and flavoursome additional ingredients.





5. Disano Oats

Another packet made with 100% wholegrain oats, this product is perfect for the buyers who are looking for an all-purpose packet of oats. You can use it in every other thing you prepare for your family such as dosa, idli, upma, poha etc.





