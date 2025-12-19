Indian winters are incomplete without jars of homemade achaar quietly maturing in kitchen corners. As the air turns cooler, there is a renewed craving for bold flavours that are sour, spicy, pungent and comforting all at once. Amla achaar fits right into this mood, offering sharp tanginess balanced with warming spices and oil. But when you add a smoky twist to it, the familiar suddenly feels exciting again. Smoky amla achaar brings together traditional pickling techniques with a subtle charred aroma that deepens every bite. It's the kind of condiment that instantly lifts simple meals, whether paired with dal-chawal or parathas. If you enjoy experimenting with classic recipes without losing their soul, this smoky amla achar is one worth trying at home. Here's what makes it so special and an easy recipe that requires your pantry ingredients!





Also Read: Pizza In A Kulhad? This Street Food Is Everywhere. Here's How To Make It

What Is Smoky Amla Achaar?

Smoky amla achar is a delicious twist on your regular amla achaar. It is a spiced Indian pickle made using steamed and deseeded amla, mixed with freshly spices and infused with smoke using hot coal and oil. The smoking process gives the pickle a deep, earthy aroma while retaining the sharp, tangy flavour of amla. It's bold, robust and distinctly winter-friendly.

Why Smoky Amla Achaar Tastes So Good

The magic lies in layers of flavour. Steaming softens the amla without dulling its tang. Freshly roasted spices bring warmth and depth, while mustard oil adds sharpness. The final smoke infusion ties everything together, giving the achaar a restaurant-style finish that feels rich and indulgent without overpowering the spices.

How To Make Smoky Amla Achaar At Home

Making smoky amla achaar at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by content creator @pawar_omkar. To make this recipe, you will need:

Main Ingredients

Amla (Avla) – 1 kg

Haldi – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – 4 tsp

Achaar Masala

Methi seeds – ½ tsp

Black pepper – 2 tsp

Jeera – 2 tsp

Saunf – 2 tsp

Black mustard seeds – 2 tsp

Yellow mustard seeds – 4 tsp

Coriander seeds – 3 tsp

Hing – 1 tsp

Amchur powder – 2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Tadka

Mustard oil – 150 ml

Regular oil – 150 ml

Cinnamon stick – 2-inch

Bay leaves – 4–5

Steps To Make Smoky Amla Achaar At Home

Steam the whole amlas until they soften slightly but still hold their shape. Let them cool completely.

Once cooled, gently deseed the amlas and keep the segments aside.

Dry-roast all the achar masala spices (except hing and amchur) on low heat until aromatic.

Crush the roasted spices using a mortar and pestle for a coarse, rustic texture.

In a large bowl, mix the deseeded amla with haldi, red chilli powder, crushed masala, hing, amchur and salt.

Heat mustard oil and regular oil together. Add cinnamon stick and bay leaves, letting them release flavour.

Pour the hot tadka over the amla mixture and mix well.

Place two hot pieces of coal in a small bowl and keep it in the centre of the achar.

Pour a little hot oil over the coal, immediately cover and let it smoke for 10–15 minutes.

Remove the coal, mix once again and let the achar cool before storing.

Watch the full video below:

Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Smoky Amla Achaar



















Here are some mistakes that might ruin the taste of your homemade smoky amla achaar

Over-steaming the amla: This can make it mushy and affect texture.

Burning the spices: Over-roasted spices turn bitter and overpower the achar.

Skipping the cooling step: Mixing hot amla with spices can dull flavours.

Using cold oil for smoking: The smoke infusion works only with very hot oil.

Over-smoking: Leaving the coal for too long can make the achar bitter.

How To Store Smoky Amla Achaar

Once completely cooled, transfer the achar to a clean, dry glass jar. Ensure the amla is fully coated in oil. Store it in a cool, dry place or refrigerate for longer shelf life. Always use a dry spoon while serving to prevent moisture.





Also Read: How To Make Beetroot Pulao For A Quick And Healthy Winter Dinner

What To Eat With This Smoky Amla Achar

This achar pairs beautifully with plain dal-chawal, khichdi, curd rice and parathas. It also works as a sharp side with stuffed rotis or even simple vegetable sabzis, adding an instant flavour boost.

Does Smoky Amla Achar Taste Very Strong?

The smoky flavour is subtle, not overpowering. It adds depth rather than sharpness, making the achar feel well-rounded and complex without masking the tanginess of amla.





So, what are you waiting for? Try this delicious instant achaar recipe today!