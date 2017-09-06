5 Side Effects of Tea That Will Compel You to Drop the Cup

Can't live without your daily up of tea? Well, you are not alone. For many of us, how good or bad our day goes is often linked with how we start it and a cup of tea is perhaps the best way to kick start your day. Not only this, it is our best companion that helps us pull through a long, exhausting day full of chores. While there's no harm in sipping a cup or two of tea to keep yourself alert on a dull day and rejuvenate your senses, excessive tea consumption may have certain side effects that you may have not known until now. Here are five side effects of tea you must keep in mind before fetching for the third cup of tea for the day.

1.Dehydration



Too many cups of tea a day can leave you dehydrated. Dr. Simran Saini, Nutrionist at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, explains, "Excess ea consumption means excess consumption of caffeine. This can reduce the absorption abilities of your tubules, which can leave you dehydrated. I wouldn't recommend drinking more than three cups a day in any case."



2.Bloating



Feeling bloated lately? May be you've drinking too much tea. The caffeine present in the tea may cause bloating in some people. Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood explains, "Excess consumption of tea may cause dehydration which calls for unwanted water retention and thus, you may feel bloated."



3. May Cause Vital Nutrient Deficiencies



According to Dr. Simran Saini, "Excess consumption of tea may hinder absorption of essential nutrients like iron by the body." Some studies have shown that black tea may decrease the absorption of iron.



4. Can Get You Addicted



One of the worst side effects of consuming excess tea is that you can easily get addicted to it. The caffeine in tea makes it addictive. Dr. Simran tells us, "When regular tea drinkers don't get their daily cup at the same time, it can leave them weary, lethargic, and irritable and bring down their energy levels." Some people may even experience headaches and fatigue until they get their daily quota of three to four cups of tea.



5.Anxiety and Restlessness



Tea does help in boosting your energy levels and perking you up but excessive caffeine intake can take a toll on your mental health and make you feel more anxious, restless and even sleep deprived.

Anything in excess will have its repercussions. If consumed in moderation, freshly brewed tea does offer some health benefits but you must bear in mind the side effects of tea.