Wedding invitations are synonymous with grand feasts. Besides elaborate menus, guests are often served alcohol at such celebrations. But recently, a high-profile Chinese wedding grabbed headlines for its unique beverage choice. Instead of alcohol, guests were served warm cups of tea. The grand ceremony was of Zhang Junjie, the founder of popular Chinese milk tea brand Chagee, who married Gao Haichun, co-chairman of solar energy manufacturer Trina Solar, on December 15.





The event took place at the Zhongwu Hotel in Changzhou, eastern Jiangsu province, reported Sinchew Daily. The couple tied the knot in a Chinese-themed celebration, with the bride and groom dressed in traditional red and gold attire. However, it was the unconventional menu – featuring milk tea servings – that stole the spotlight. The choice was a direct nod to Zhang Junjie's professional background.





Media reports indicate that guests sipped on exquisite tea poured in specially designed red and gold tea cups. As per China Insider, each cup sleeve featured the words ‘Jia Ou Tian Cheng (Perfect Match)' engraved on it. Further, employees working at more than 7,000 Chagee outlets reportedly received an assortment of sweet treats and a box of cookies, along with a fancy red Chagee cup.

Pictures and videos from the wedding are now circulating widely on social media. Reacting to one of the posts on Instagram, a user wrote, “I need this kind of wedding. So cute.” Another said, “Chagee is such a good brand and the tea is good too." A third playfully asked, “So we're officially toasting with milk tea now?”

Zhang Junjie launched Chagee in November 2017, according to the South China Morning Post. The milk tea brand is inspired by traditional Chinese aesthetics. While Zhang's peers focused on producing fruit-based milk teas, he opted for a different approach.





Zhang prioritised the use of fresh tea leaves as the primary ingredient for preparing the classic beverage. He expressed his desire to rival Starbucks, the American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roasteries, with his perfectly brewed tea offerings. At present, Chagee has over 6,000 stores in China as well as abroad. Back in April, the brand was also officially listed on NASDAQ, as per the South China Morning Post.