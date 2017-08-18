7 Foods from Your Kitchen You Shouldn't Feed Your Dog

Highlights Love sharing a bite of your favourite food with your dog?

Turns out, that one bite can make a lot of difference

As a wise pet-owner it is essential to know when to put the food down

poisoning . As a wise pet-owner it is always essential to know when to put the food down, and pay special attention to what you're feeding your dog. Here are seven foods that you must not pass off as dog food.

1.Chocolate



Who doesn't love chocolates? We are sure your dog loves them too. But the sweet delight can prove to be quite a risky affair for your dogs. Chocolate contains a component called 'Theobromine' which isn't harmful for humans, but it's often toxic for dogs. Dark chocolate and baking chocolate especially has it in huge amounts. It can cause a dog to vomit, have diarrhea, and trigger excessive thirst. In worst cases, it can also result in abnormal heart rhythms, seizures, tremors, or death among dogs.



2.Salty Food



Keep your salty snacks, fries, pretzels, fritters and popcorn as away from your dog as you can. Salt can cause a condition called sodium ion poisoning, which can further lead to excessive thirst or urination. Eating salty foods may result in vomiting, diarrhea, high body temperature, and seizures, and bloating due to excessive water your dog would end up drinking satiate his thirst.



3. Fried and Fatty Meat



Is your dog fond of meat? Serve him his plateful but be cautious. High fat foods like bacon, ham, or meat trimmings can cause pancreatitis in dogs. And for its high salt content, they can also trigger an upset stomach. Make sure your meat is always cooked well. Never serve it raw or under cooked, that can lead to gastrointestinal diseases.

4.Cheese, Milk and Other Dairy Products



Many dogs are lactose intolerant, i.e they lack the enzyme to break down milk sugar. Even slipping in a tiny piece of cheese or milk chocolate, could be risky. Dairy can cause dogs to vomit, have diarrhea, or develop gastrointestinal diseases. The high fat content can lead to pancreatitis. It can also trigger many food allergies, and itching.



5.Avocado



Avocados are rich in vitamin C, A and contain the 'good fats' but is it as good for your dog? Maybe not. Avocadoes have something called persin - too much of which much might be poisonous for the dogs. Persin compound is found right from the leaves, seed, and bark, to the fruit of the avocado plant.



6.Onion and Garlic



Onions and garlic can damage your dog's red blood cells, thereby paving way for anaemia. Eating a lot at once can also cause food-poisoning. Look for signs like weakness, vomiting, and breathing problems as initial signals.

7.Grapes and Raisins



These vitamin rich fruits could do wonders for you, but it can be a potential cause of kidney failure in dogs. A small amount can make your dog sick with repeated bouts of vomiting and sluggishness.