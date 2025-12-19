Biryani is not just food in India. It is an emotion. Every region has its own version. Every home has a favourite style. From street stalls to weddings, biryani fits everywhere. People can argue for hours about rice, meat, spice level and dum time. So when someone experiments with biryani, reactions are always strong. That is exactly what happened when a Tamil content creator, who runs @cookdtv on Instagram, shared a fusion dish that no one saw coming. The recipe is called Biryani Cheesecake. Yes, you read that right.





In the video, the dish looks exactly like a classic cheesecake. Clean edges. Smooth top. But the creator quickly clears the confusion by saying, “This looks like a cheesecake, but tastes exactly like a biryani. Introducing, Biryani Cheesecake.” He then breaks down how this unusual dish is made. “Normally, there are biscuits and butter in a cheesecake. In this version, along with biscuits, there are fried onions, garam masala and ghee instead of butter.”

For the filling, the creator uses cream cheese and yoghurt. To this, he adds all the familiar biryani flavours: fried onions, green chillies, ginger garlic, masala, saffron and more. Once baked, the cheesecake is topped with raita and finished with more fried onions. The creator ends the video perfectly by saying, “The eyes will say it is a cheesecake. The nose will say it smells like biryani. The brain will ask, how is this biryani? But the tongue will say, it is so tasty, give me another piece.”





The text attached to the post read, “This is a savoury cheesecake with biryani flavouring! It was brilliant, we all tasted it when it was made in the office. This is a legit good recipe :)”

Watch the full video below:

Biryani lovers were clearly not happy with this creation





A user wrote, “I don't know how I feel about this.”





Another one added, “Do not do this to biryani.”





Someone asked, “What is this man? I don't understand anything.”





Many questioned, “Whyyyyyy?”





“Bro, will it be good? I can't even think of it,” wrote a person.





This is not the first time a biryani mash-up has taken over social media. Earlier, food creator Heena Kausar Raad shared a clip of something she called “matcha biryani.” The video showed her standing next to a huge pot filled with bright green rice. The colour instantly reminded viewers of matcha-based desserts and drinks, and the internet had plenty of opinions about the unusual combo. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, Heena had already raised eyebrows with another fusion. She once posted a video of ice cream biryani, created to mark a special milestone at her academy. It was part of a celebration after completing a seven-day baking course. In the clip, she stood beside two large vessels of biryani, topped with what appeared to be strawberry ice cream. As she scooped out a portion and held it up to the camera, she gave followers a clear look at the unexpected pairing. Here is the full story.





Whether people love it or hate it, one thing is clear – biryani experiments never go unnoticed, and the internet always has something to say.