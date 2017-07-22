Does Apple Cider Vinegar Really Cater to Weight Loss? Studies Find Out

Highlights Apple cider vinegar has recently gained a lot of popularity

Nutritionist and Author Lisa Drayer, while she was studying the apple cider vinegar, found that the people who paired a low calorie menu with apple cider vinegar supplements lost weight tremendously. But she also pointed out that weight loss from apple cider vinegar could be possible since some research suggests that it might promote satiety and keep one full throughout the day, hence causing them to consume lesser calories.

A study conducted in the year 2005, consisting of 12 people found that when vinegar was consumed with a bread meal, people lost some amount of weight. A 2013 study of 16 people found the same, but only because the vinegar caused nausea when ingested. "On this basis, the promotion of vinegar as a natural appetite suppressant does not seem appropriate," that study concludes.

Although, it isn't proved that apple cider vinegar caters to weight loss, you can always add it into your diet in some way or the other. Here are some ways to include it in your daily diet: