Nutella by Ferrero is among the most widely consumed chocolate spreads globally. Known for its signature blend of chocolate and hazelnuts, Nutella has long been a staple in many households. The silky, rich spread is used in a variety of chocolate-based desserts, and its combination with bread remains a timeless favourite. First launched in 1964, Nutella is now adding a new flavour to its range - for the first time in 60 years. Any guesses? It is a peanut.





Peanut butter, like chocolate spread, enjoys immense popularity and is often used in both sweet and savoury recipes. It also pairs particularly well with chocolate. The new variant blends cocoa and hazelnuts with the distinct taste of roasted peanuts.





Ferrero said in a press release: "It combines the distinctive creaminess of Nutella Cocoa hazelnut spread with the delicious taste of roasted peanuts."





The packaging of the new variant will feature a yellow lid and label, replacing the classic white - a nod to the colour of peanuts. However, the spread itself will retain the original rich, dark brown hue.

Photo:Mirror UK/Nutella

There is a catch for Nutella fans: the new peanut flavour will be launched only in North America, and not before Spring 2026. Further details on pricing and availability are still awaited.





In February this year, Francesco Rivella - often referred to as the father of Nutella - passed away at the age of 97. Before creating Nutella, Mr Rivella worked for Michele Ferrero, the son of Pietro Ferrero, founder of the famous chocolate company.





Mr Rivella first developed a hazelnut chocolate stick called Giandujot, which could be sliced and eaten with bread. Over time, the texture evolved, and in 1964, the first jar of Nutella was launched - complete with the iconic packaging recognised worldwide.