Raise your glasses, gin lovers - World Gin Day 2025 falls on Saturday, June 14, and it's the perfect excuse to indulge in your favourite botanical spirit. This globally celebrated day celebrates gin's rich history, vibrant flavours, and the art of mixology that's kept the spirit alive and thriving for centuries. While gin has experienced a stylish revival in recent years, its roots in cocktails go way back, and today, some gin-based drinks are practically global icons.





To celebrate the occasion, we're taking a tour of the most popular and common gin cocktails enjoyed in bars all over the world - from timeless classics to modern favourites.





Here Are 7 Of The Most Popular Gin Cocktails Around The World:

1. Gin & Tonic

Gin and tonic is one of the most popular gin cocktails.

You can't talk gin without mentioning the ultimate duo: the Gin & Tonic. With origins in colonial India, where British officers added quinine to gin to fight malaria, this classic has evolved into a staple on bar menus everywhere. A well-made G&T balances crisp tonic water with the herbaceous, citrus-forward character of the gin. Spanish bars often take it a step further, serving it in oversized balloon glasses with artisanal tonics and creative garnishes - think rosemary, peppercorns or even strawberries. Try these G&T recipes.

2. Martini

Possibly the most iconic cocktail in the world, the Martini is elegance in a glass. Whether you like it dry, dirty, with a twist or stirred not shaken (thanks, James Bond), it's all about showcasing the gin. The classic version uses gin and dry vermouth, typically garnished with an olive or lemon peel. Across London, New York, and Tokyo, bars take pride in their own precise take on the Martini - and on World Gin Day, it's a go-to choice for purists.

3. Negroni

Equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari - the Negroni is not for the faint-hearted. This Italian aperitif has a bold, bittersweet flavour that's earned it a cult following. Its simplicity, balance, and unmistakable deep red hue make it a popular pick in both trendy cocktail lounges and classic hotel bars around the world. For those looking for a twist, the Sbagliato (with prosecco) or White Negroni (with Lillet and Suze) are fantastic variations. Here is a negroni recipe you can try.

4. French 75

Looking for something sparkling to toast the occasion? Enter the French 75 - a zesty blend of gin, lemon juice, sugar, and champagne. It's light, festive, and dangerously easy to sip. Though often served in a flute, some bars serve it over ice for a more casual take. From brunches in Paris to rooftop evenings in Sydney, this cocktail brings a celebratory touch to any setting.





5. Tom Collins

Tim Collins is a classic gin cocktail

Refreshing and fizzy, the Tom Collins is a classic gin cocktail that dates back to the 19th century. Made with gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup and soda water, it's ideal for summer evenings or laid-back bar nights. Its straightforward flavour and cooling finish have made it a staple in pubs and speakeasies alike.

6. Gimlet

A minimalist's dream, the Gimlet is all about balance - tart lime juice meets the smooth botanical warmth of gin. Traditionally made with lime cordial, modern versions often swap it for fresh lime juice and a touch of sugar syrup. Its clean, sharp profile is particularly popular in upscale cocktail bars and home bars alike.





7. Aviation

Once nearly forgotten, Aviation has soared back into popularity. Made with gin, maraschino liqueur, lemon juice, and creme de violette, this vintage cocktail offers a floral, slightly sweet flavour and a dreamy lilac tint. It's often found on menus in craft cocktail bars that love to revive pre-Prohibition classics.





Cheers to World Gin Day!

Whether you prefer your gin in a crisp G&T, a bitter Negroni, or a fizzy French 75, there's a cocktail for every palate. As gin continues its global resurgence, these classic and common gin cocktails remain the soul of gin culture, served in bars from London to Tokyo to Cape Town.





So this World Gin Day, raise a glass - and sip your way through the world's favourites.