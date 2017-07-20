Fancy Rooftop Dining on a Food Truck? Foodrath in Gurugram Offers a New Experience

Highlights Apurva and Rahul Goel are offering a new dining experience in Gurugram

Foodrath, the rooftop dining facility can accommodate around 12 people

Foodrath is the only food truck in Gurugram that serves a full meal

Omaan Siddiqui from Foodrath tells us, "Apurva Goel and Rahul Goel were studying in college when they conceptualized this idea of a food truck with rooftop dining. While the food truck market was still expanding, they thought of bringing a twist to it. We launched Foodrath in October 2016. It is a movable truck, so you can dine under the sky and enjoy the view as the truck moves around the city."

What's on the menu?

Painted in funky colours and decorated with quirky designs, Foodrath is the only food truck in Gurugram that serves a full meal and not just finger foods and light bites. Mr. Siddiqui, who manages the business operations, shares, "We serve Indian, Chinese and Continental food. Our signature dishes include Dal Makhani and Butter Chicken. We have a base kitchen in the city where most of our food is prepared and delivered to the truck's kitchen." Foodrath also has burgers, subs, Fish Tikkas, Golgappas, Dum Biryani and Mutton Rogan Josh on their menu. On being asked about their expansion plans, Omaan tells us that they are planning to bring about more food trucks with rooftop dining in Gurugram, and also looking at launching one in Noida. Since there are no set regulations for food trucks in the country yet, they won't be able to install one in New Delhi.

We definitely find this new concept very interesting and hope it will revolutionise the food truck industry.

Where: Leisure Valley Parking, Sector-29, Gurugram

Cost for Two: 600-700 (approximately)

Contact: 1800121644