Ice Cream Noodles: This Slimy Food Trend is Taking Over the Social Media and is Now in Delhi Too!
Sarika Rana | Updated: July 30, 2017 14:36 IST
A bite into your favourite scoop of ice cream makes this world a better place, wouldn't you agree? Ice cream trends of 2017 have taken the world by storm and how. From roll up ice cream, upside down ice cream to ice cream tacos and gigantic sundaes, these trends are making us drool. And now, there's another ice cream trend that has been added to the list - Ice Cream Noodles or Ice Cream Ramen. You read that right! Can you imagine noodles made out of ice cream? Behold, as we take you a tad bit closer to this new trend that has caught our fancy and is doing the rounds on social media.
Highlights
- A scoop of ice-cream makes this world a better place
- Can you imagine noodles made out of ice cream
- Ice cream ramen looks like a stream of water
What is Ice Cream Noodle?
Ice cream noodles or ice cream ramen which looks like a stream of water is not technically made of ice cream but crushed ice covered in evaporated milk. The slimy delight is put on top of ice cream and then eaten. Ice cream noodle was apparently introduced by the Dessert Kitchen in New York City. The noodles are actually Kanten, which is a traditional Japanese jelly noodle that is made from algae. There are many flavours available that include peach, brown sugar, kyoho, honey and green tea. These noodles are ice cold and sweet, but the flavour is mellow. A bowl of ice cream noodles costs about eight dollars and is a treat not just for your taste buds but the eyes as well.
Well, you wouldn’t have to travel all the way to NYC to taste these colourful delights as there's a similar concept in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar that boasts of amazing ice cream noodles. Neha, the owner of the ice cream parlour called Dessert in Desert tells us, “We thought of bringing this concept considering it was an interesting dessert and people would love it. Ice cream noodles are made of ice, however, we refrain from selling this dessert in summers and monsoons because the noodles tend to melt quickly. Therefore, we prefer preparing them in winters.”
What: Dessert in Desert
Where: 21UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar
Cost for Two: INR 450 (approximately)
Contact: 08130833936
If you have missed out on this amazing trend, don’t worry we have your back! Check out these drool worthy pictures of ice cream noodles from social media.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.