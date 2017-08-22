Judwaa 2 Trailer Launch: Varun Dawan's Diet and Fitness Regime for the Double Role

Varun Dhawan and the team of Judwaa 2 unveiled the first trailer of Judwaa 2 today. Judwaa 2 is the remake of the 1997 Salman Khan starrer film Judwaa, which was directed by David Dhawan. Director David Dhawan is back 20 years later, with the remake of his own '97 blockbuster, this time with his son, actor Varun Dhawan in the lead. David Dhawan has directed Varun in 'Main Tera Hero' which was a super-hit. So can the father-son duo recreate the same magic with Judwaa 2? More importantly can Varun Dhawan fill in the shoes of Megastar Salman Khan who starred in the original blockbuster. From the first look, it doesn't seem unlikely. Varun Dhawan effortlessly slips into the double role of two dynamically opposite twin brothers, separated at birth. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on 29th September, 2017.

Playing a double role was sure no cakewalk for the actor, the actor had to prep up and work on his physique twice as hard for the characters of Prem and Raja.

For his role in Judwaa 2, Varun followed a special fitness plan called Body Shred Program, which has been curated by Prashant for this role. For Judwaa 2, Varun's character demanded a more muscular and yet very agile and flexible body as he would be doing a lot of dancing and action for the sequel. And his fitness expert can't stop going gaga about his dedication, as can be seen in the picture here, which he captions @varundvn sets a good example when it comes to working out and maintaining personal fitness!(Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Workout Routine and Diet: Fitness Tips Straight from His Trainer Prashant on his social media page(Instagram/bodysculptorofficial) also shared Varun's diet plan: For breakfast Varun took omelette, whole wheat sandwich or oat meal; for lunch he loaded up on the goodness of steam brown rice, 3 chapattis, broccoli, and baked chicken. For snacks, Varun relied on papaya and banana, protein smoothie and lotus seeds. Varun has also been keeping his fans posted with his prep for Judwaa 2 through his social media handle. That's him giving us a glimpse of his free-hand exercises.Varun's intense weight lifting session is not for the faint-hearted.That's him with his leading lady for Judwa 2, Jacqueline Fernandes doing some jaw-dropping leg stretch.An adorable picture with his other leading lady Tapsee Pannu in the gym. A team that works out together stays together.After a round of gym session, Varun can be seen enjoying a healthy meal with his trainersIf rumours are to be believed, Actor Salman Khan might make a cameo appearance in Judwa 2. After watching the recent gig at IIFA where Salman and Varun broke into a 'Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara' , we can't hold back our excitement.That's him giving a proof of how those bulging biceps didn't come easy.The young superstar also shared a Boomerang video on Instagram, captioning it, "Enter work like this every morning. #judwaa2,". His energy is both infectious and enviable at the same time.Here's wishing Varun all the best for his next venture. May Judwa 2 break all records at the box-office.