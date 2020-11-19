Varun Dhawan's Post-Workout Meal Is Giving Us Serious Motivation

Varun Dhawan indulged in a rich, high-protein meal after his workout.

Varun Dhawan is one of the fittest actors of the Bollywood industry. He regularly shares snippets from his fitness regime to inspire his following of nearly 33 million on Instagram. Varun Dhawan's enviable physique is thanks to a combination of yoga as well as strength and weight training. But the actor is a big-time, self-confessed foodie too! After a rigorous workout session with his fitness trainer, Varun Dhawan indulged himself in a wonderful and delicious meal. Take a look:





This is what Varun Dhawan ate after a rigorous work out.





The actor posted an Instagram story on his handle, sharing a picture of his meal. We could see a lovely dish comprising grilled chicken tender, mashed potatoes, slices of lemon and cherry tomatoes too. There was also a healthy salad with peppers, olives and zucchini slices in the background of the picture. "Earn that meal son," he wrote alongside the photograph.





This is not the first time that the actor has indulged himself in a foodie treat. Varun Dhawan is found many times cooking all sorts of interesting things in his kitchen - whether a yummy hot coffee or a unique omelette. Sara Ali Khan, his 'Coolie No.1' co-star, also engaged in hilarious foodie banter in a recent Instagram post. When Sara Ali Khan cracked a knock-knock joke about cashew and peanuts, Varun Dhawan couldn't help but chuckle. Take a look:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will begin shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Kiara Advani. His film 'Coolie No.1' with Sara Ali Khan was postponed for release due to the pandemic. It will now be releasing on Christmas 2020.







