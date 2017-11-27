Virat Kohli: 10 Fitness And Diet Secrets You Should Know About the Indian Skipper

Virat Kohli, Indian Cricket team captain, is back to doing what he does best. Break records. With his recent double century in Nagpur, he has become the only captain in the world with 10 centuries in a calendar year, leaving behind the record of Ricky Ponting (with 9 centuries). His power packed performances in all the three formats of the game and the numerous records in his kitty, Virat is certainly an inspiration for everyone, not only for his exceptional game, but also for his fitness levels, inspiring every youngster to take his/her fitness seriously. The well-toned physique that Virat proudly flaunts today is the result of immense hard work and perseverance. In one of his interviews, he had mentioned that he wasn't a fitness fanatic until former coach of the Indian team Duncan Fletcher prompted him to take things more seriously. And that's when Virat's perception of fitness changed completely.
While he is making our country proud by leading the team brilliantly, he also ensures to follow a set routine for his training, the way he eats and a constant check on what he can to do stay healthy and fit. He believes that being fit means being mentally strong.
Here are Virat Kohli's 10 fitness and diet secrets that everyone should know-
- Exercise daily, no matter what, take out some time to keep your body physically active. Kohli works out every day for at least two hours, five days a week.
- Eat more and more home cooked food with your heart's content. You know that it doesn't contain any preservative or fats that will hamper your fitness or health.
- Avoid junk food wherever possible; avoiding doesn't mean completely stopping to eat your favourite foods, but just having to eat within a limit. The idea is to not make your body alien to junk foods, but to limit its intake.
- Replace all the foods with organic and healthier foods. So, if you are hungry, instead of picking up a burger, try a handful of nuts or a healthy sandwich.
- In case you are dieting, there must be a cheat day in a week or month. Cheat day doesn't mean you eat so much that it negates whatever you have achieved so far. Take small quantities of whatever you crave for and enjoy it slowly.
- Go light at dinner time; take carbs from good sources. Gorge on some soups, salads, lightly sautéed vegetables.
- Do not resist yourself; eat and explore different delicacies. But you should know where to stop. It is not necessary to have a set diet plan, but it is necessary to know excess of everything is bad.
- Focus on building your stamina and body strength while exercising rather than losing weight.
- Try not to drink or smoke, as they reduce the body's immunity. Did you know Virat Kohli does not drink or smoke?
- Exercising or dieting, it is important to be disciplined and follow the regime properly.
We sure have a lot to learn from Virat! We wish him a very happy birthday and hope that he continues to inspire for many more years to come.