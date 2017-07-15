Working For Long Work Hours May Pose Heart Risk, Here Are 6 Foods Which Can Help Cut Down Stress

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal, comes as a wake-up call to all those who have been working extra hours at their workplace. As per the British study, spending long hours at work may increase the risk of developing an irregular heart rhythm -- known as atrial fibrillation -- as well as contribute to the development of stroke and heart failure, according to a study.

The study compared to people who worked a normal week of between 35-40 hours and those who worked 55 hours or more were approximately 40 per cent more likely to develop atrial fibrillation.

Mika Kivimaki, Professor at the University College London, "A 40 per cent increased extra risk is an important hazard for people who already have a high overall risk of cardiovascular disease due to other risk factors such as older age, male sex, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, overweight, smoking and physical inactivity or living with an established cardiovascular disease"



"This could be one of the mechanisms that explain the previously observed increased risk of stroke among those working long hours. Atrial fibrillation is known to contribute to the development of stroke, but also other adverse health outcomes such as heart failure and stroke-related dementia," Kivimaki added.

Researchers analysed data from 85,494 men and women from the UK, Denmark, Sweden and Finland who took part in one of eight studies in these countries. During the ten-year follow-up period, the researchers found 1,061 new cases of atrial fibrillation. This gave an incidence rate of 12.4 per 1,000 people in the study, but among the 4,484 people working 55 hours or more, the incidence was 17.6 per 1,000.

Long work hours has long been co-linked with stress and anxiety, this stress not only takes a toll on your overall behavior and social life but also poses a major threat to the heart health. Here are some foods which can help you cut down stress.

1. Oats: Mornings are the most stressful hours of the day. Start your day on a stress-free note. A bowl of oats and some fresh fruits finished off with a drop of honey, boosts positive energy as it is considered to be a serotonin enhancer, a chemical that makes you happy.



Photo Credit: IStock



2. Lentils: Lentils are packed with all types of Vitamin B, nature's own happy pill. It helps reduce tiredness and fatigue. Lentils also stabilize the blood sugar and fire-up your energy levels.

3. Banana: Bananas are rich in Vitamin C which is a great stress-fighting nutrient. It helps repair cell damage caused due to stress. Also, the potassium that it contains helps in maintaining healthy heart muscles.



4. Orange Juice: According to the book, 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, For anxiety accompanied by a fast heart rate, a cup of orange juice with 1 teaspoon of honey and a pinch of nutmeg powder can prove to be effective.



5. Brahmi: The wonder herb of Ayurveda, should be your next resort to beat stress, According to 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, drinking a tea of herbs like Brahmi and Ashwagandha can help cut down on fear, anxiety and nervousness.

6. Coconut: The water, the flesh, the oil or the butter, all of the coconut is trending and for good reason. Coconuts contain medium chain fats that improve our metal health and infuse positive energy. The scent of the coconut is known