Navratri Vrat Recipes: Chaitra Navratri 2023 has begun and will go on till 30 March 30, 2023. During this period, many people perform pujas and observe a vrat (fast) as a sign of their devotion. Not only do they avoid meat and alcohol, but they also abstain from particular spices, vegetables and other ingredients. Apart from its religious significance, fasting during this period is linked to seasonal change. Devotees tend to choose dishes that are easy to digest and full of energy-boosting properties. If you're keeping a vrat this year, you must have already started preparing your meals according to the rules. Are you looking for something sweet to eat after them? Here are some vrat-friendly recipes you must try:

Also Read: When Is Chaitra Ashtami 2023? Date, Time, Significance And 5 Traditional Ashtami Bhog Recipes

Chaitra Navratri 2023: 8 Desserts You Can Have During Navratri Vrat | Easy Sweet Recipes For Navratri

1. Samak Kheer

This vratwali kheer is made using samak chawal (also known as samvat chawal or barnyard millet), an ingredient that is often substituted for rice during Navratri. This simple dish is flavoured with dry fruits and is super easy to make. It will refresh your energy and will keep you full for longer. You can serve it hot or chilled. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Sabudana Kheer

Navratri 2023: Kheer is an amazing choice for a vrat dessert. You can make it using samak rice, sabudana, lauki and more. Photo Credit: iStock

Don't have samak rice at home? You can also make vratwali kheer using sabudana. Also called sago pearls, sabudana is one of the most versatile vrat ingredients. You must have tried sabudana vada or khichdi at least once. Now, why not use this amazing ingredient in a dessert? All you need is sabudana pearls, cardamom powder, saffron, milk, and sugar. Click here for the full recipe. Looking for more vrat recipes featuring sabudana? Here is a list.

3. Singhare Atte Ka Halwa

Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour) is another popular vrat ingredient. It replaces regular atta and maida, as the latter two are supposed to be avoided as per the fasting rules. While it is commonly used to make puris, parathas, kadhi, and tikkis, you can also use it for sweet dishes. Singhare Atte ka Halwa is so nutritious and yummy, you might keep making it even after your vrat is over. Find the recipe here. You can also opt for Singhara Atta Ki Barfi. Click here for the recipe.

4. Lauki Halwa

Navratri Vrat Recipe: Looking for a vratwala halwa? Try making this lauki sweet dish. Photo Credit: iStock

This recipe transforms the nutritious bottle gourd into a tasty halwa. Milk, ghee, sugar and dry fruits are all you need to make the base. If you have leftover lauki after preparing your vrat lunch or dinner, simply use it to make this halwa. It is sure to bring some variety to your table. Click here for the full recipe.

Also Read: Navratri 2023: How To Make Vrat-Friendly Mordhan Ke Dhokale (Easy Recipe)

5. Apple Rabdi

This vrat-friendly sweet dish is filled with lovely flavours of apple, cardamom, almonds and pistachios. If you like milk-based desserts, this one's a great choice. This dish can be enjoyed hot or chilled. Click here for the full recipe for Apple Rabdi.

6. Nariyal Laddoo

This coconut sweet treat is pretty simple to make. The flavour of coconuts reminds us of summer and makes this sweet a good choice for Chaitra Navratri. Along with desiccated coconut, you need khoya, dry fruits, condensed milk and ghee to prepare these laddoos. Find the step-by-step recipe here.

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: Instant No-Oil Vrat-Special Meal That Is Unique And Healthy



Chaitra Navratri 2023: This vratwala ladoo is made using coconuts and khoya. Photo Credit: iStock

7. Paneer Malpua

Malpua is a famous festive sweet dish. While usual varieties are made using maida and regular atta, this recipe is a vrat-friendly one. This unique malpua contains arrowroot, a starchy ingredient that helps bind the others together. This dish is an innovative way to use paneer in a sweet dish and you must give it a try. Click here for the complete recipe.

8. Kuttu Dahi Bhalla

While dahi bhalla is not exactly a dessert, it is definitely on the sweet side. Besides, it is always delicious and refreshing. This vratwala dahi bhalla recipe uses kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) to make the bhallas. The dahi is flavoured with vrat-friendly seasonings. Click here for the full recipe for Kuttu Dahi Bhalla.





Also Read: Can We Drink Coffee During Navratri Fast (Vrat)?

Add a sweet element to your vrat diet with these recipes. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023!