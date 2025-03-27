Navratri is around the corner, and for many in the Hindu community, it holds deep spiritual significance. This festival is observed four times a year, but Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharad Navratri (September-October) are the most popular. These nine days are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and devotees observe a satvik fast while offering prayers for blessings and prosperity. Navratri fasting follows a diet that includes buckwheat, samak rice, sago, potatoes, and rock salt. Even with limited ingredients, there are plenty of delicious dishes to enjoy. If you are fasting for the first time, here are some easy recipes that will keep you energised and satisfied.





What Can You Eat During Navratri Fasting?

During Navratri, only specific ingredients are allowed to maintain the purity of the fast. Here are some common fasting foods:

Flours: Buckwheat (kuttu), water chestnut (singhara), and amaranth (rajgira) flour.





Grains: Samak rice (barnyard millet) and sago (sabudana).





Vegetables: Potatoes, sweet potatoes, bottle gourd, and pumpkin.





Spices: Sendha namak (rock salt), cumin, black pepper, and green chillies.





Dairy: Milk, yoghurt, paneer, and ghee.





Fruits & Nuts: Bananas, apples, makhana (fox nuts), and almonds.





With these ingredients, you can create a variety of flavourful dishes.

Here Are 6 Easy Navratri Recipes For First Time Fasting:

1. Sabudana Khichdi - Light And Satisfying

A wholesome dish made with soaked sago, cumin, potatoes, and mild spices. It is simple to prepare and pairs perfectly with plain curd. Sabudana is a great source of energy, making it ideal for fasting days.





2. Low-Fat Makhana Kheer - A Sweet Treat

This rich and creamy dessert is made by simmering puffed lotus seeds in thickened milk with nuts and cardamom. It satisfies sweet cravings while keeping the meal light and nutritious.





3. Vratwale Khatte Meethe Aloo - A Tangy Potato Delight

This Navratri-special potato curry is cooked with sugar and a hint of lemon juice. The balance of sweetness and tanginess makes it a comforting meal. Serve it with kuttu puris for a complete fasting-friendly dish.





4. Shakarkandi Chaat - A Healthy and Tasty Snack

A tangy and mildly sweet chaat made with sweet potatoes, chaat masala, chillies, and lime juice. It is light, refreshing, and packed with fibre, making it a great fasting snack.





5. Kuttu Cheela - A Crispy and Healthy Option

A quick and nutritious vrat-friendly dish. Mix buckwheat flour with spices and rock salt to make a smooth batter. Cook it on a hot tawa to make crispy and delicious cheelas. It is gluten-free and rich in protein.





6. Banana Walnut Lassi - An Energy Booster

A thick and nourishing drink made by blending yoghurt, walnuts, honey, and bananas. This drink is packed with natural sugars and healthy fats, making it a great way to stay energised during fasting.





Tips for First-Time Navratri Fasting

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, coconut water, and herbal teas to avoid dehydration.





Eat Small Meals: Instead of one heavy meal, have smaller meals throughout the day to maintain energy levels.





Use Rock Salt: Regular salt is not allowed, so always use sendha namak in your dishes.





Avoid Fried Foods: Choose for roasted or steamed dishes instead of deep-fried foods to keep meals light and easy to digest.





Final Thoughts





Fasting for Navratri does not have to be complicated. With these easy and nutritious recipes, you can enjoy delicious meals while staying true to the traditions of the festival. Try these dishes if you are fasting for the first time, and make your Navratri experience enjoyable and fulfilling.