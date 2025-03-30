Name a staple kitchen ingredient better than ketchup, we will wait. This beloved condiment pairs perfectly with countless dishes and enhances their flavour. But who knew you could eat ketchup on its own or as a snack? Yes, you read that right. A new Instagram video, shared by content creator @thevulgurchef shows how to make deep-fried ketchup at home with ease. The video begins with a man mixing gelatin into a bowl of ketchup. He then pours the mixture into an ice cube tray and freezes it until solid. Once set, the ketchup cubes are coated in flour, breadcrumbs and egg wash before being fried in hot oil until golden brown. And just like that, your crispy deep-fried ketchup snack is ready!





Take a look:

Though the video has gone viral, this unconventional recipe has sparked major backlash, with many viewers expressing their displeasure and frustration in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Ketchup cannot be that good."





Another added, "Why did I just watch someone deep fry ketchup."





Someone else commented, "Ahh yes, yet another sign of the end times."





"I don't normally let things on the internet piss me off but you got it out me today!!!!!" read a comment.





Another user commented, "Picky eater final form."





A user commented, "Just because you can, doesn't mean you should."





"I just want to know the thought process behind this creation," read a comment.





"What kind of crime is this???" asked an Instagrammer.





What are your thoughts on this unusual creation? Share your views with us in the comments.