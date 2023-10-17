Navratri is a time of spiritual devotion and revelry, where fasting plays a crucial role. While it's essential to keep up with the fasting diet, it's equally important to stay refreshed and hydrated. Beyond the regular sips of water, milk, and fruit juices, there's a whole world of delightful Navratri drinks waiting to be explored. So, if you're on the lookout for a unique twist to your fasting experience, check out these offbeat, yet incredibly nourishing, Navratri drink ideas that perfectly align with fasting guidelines.

Here's our pick of the top-notch Navratri drinks to keep you energised and refreshed throughout the festive period.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 9 Navratri Drinks To Keep You Energised Throughout The Festive Period:

1. Sabudana Thandai

A blend of the goodness of sabudana (tapioca pearls) with the traditional flavours of thandai creates a delightful, energy-packed Navratri beverage. With digestion-boosting cardamom, fennel, and black pepper, this drink is as nutritious as it is delicious.

2. Coconut Date Smoothie

A fusion of blended dates, coconut water, and a hint of cardamom and rock salt promises a replenishing drink rich in essential vitamins and minerals for that extra energy boost.

3. Minty Cucumber Cooler

Enjoy the cooling effects of cucumber and mint in a low-calorie drink that's loaded with vital nutrients like Vitamin C, Magnesium, and Potassium, all of which are essential for your body and digestion.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Aloe Vera Detox Drink

Harness the cleansing properties of fresh aloe vera gel, coupled with the zing of lemon and natural sweeteners like honey or jaggery, for a drink that not only detoxifies but also keeps your digestion in check.

5. Ginger Lemonade with Rock Salt

Spice up your regular lemonade with the addition of fresh ginger juice and a pinch of rock salt. Not only does ginger aid digestion, but the rock salt provides essential minerals, adhering to fasting guidelines effortlessly.

6. Pineapple and Basil Cooler

Blend fresh pineapple chunks with a few basil leaves, a touch of honey, and a splash of lime juice for a tangy and refreshing thirst quencher that's also loaded with Vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties.

7. Banana Almond Shake

Indulge in a creamy shake made of almond milk, banana, cinnamon, and a dash of honey for a potassium-rich, fibre-packed breakfast that will keep you going throughout the day.

8. Tamarind Spice Cooler

A tangy blend of tamarind soaked in warm water, seasoned with black salt, roasted cumin powder, and a touch of jaggery or honey, creating a unique flavour profile while aiding digestion.

9. Pomegranate Basil Spritzer

Revel in the fizzy and colourful blend of fresh pomegranate juice, basil leaves, lime, and soda water, packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds to protect your body from oxidative damage.

These innovative Navratri drinks not only taste great but also keep you in line with fasting guidelines. Try these vrat recipes to add a refreshing spin to your Navratri celebrations while keeping your energy levels up and your taste buds satisfied