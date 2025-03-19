The festival of Navratri is a sacred celebration observed with great enthusiasm in India. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Hindi, is one of the most important Hindu festivals. Although Navratri occurs four times a year, Chaitra Navratri and Sharadiya Navratri are celebrated with grandeur. Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with each day devoted to a different manifestation of the Goddess. During this period, devotees of Goddess Durga observe a nine-day fast and follow a sattvik diet.





This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on 30th March 2025 and end on 6th April 2025. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is known as Ram Navami, marking the birthday of Lord Rama. Hence, Chaitra Navratri's Navami is also referred to as Ram Navratri.





Chaitra Navratri 2025: Timings for Ghatasthapana

Auspicious Time for Ghatasthapana





Chaitra Ghatasthapana: Sunday, 30th March 2025





Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:13 AM - 10:22 AM





Duration: 4 Hours 08 Minutes





Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 12:01 PM - 12:50 PM





Duration: 50 Minutes





Ghatasthapana Muhurat falls on Pratipada Tithi:





Pratipada Tithi Begins: 4:27 PM on 29th March 2025





Pratipada Tithi Ends: 12:49 PM on 30th March 2025

Significance of Chaitra Navratri 2025

As mentioned, the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Many devotees observe fasts during this period, believing that worshipping with complete faith brings the special blessings of the Goddess.





While some people fast for the entire nine days, others choose to fast only on the first and last day. During Navratri, a sattvik diet is followed, meaning the consumption of onion, garlic, eggs, meat, and alcohol is strictly prohibited. Many devotees also observe a fruit fast, avoiding grains, legumes, and other restricted foods.





If you plan to fast this Navratri, here are five special dishes you can easily prepare at home.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 5 Recipes You Can Make While Fasting

Makhana Kheer

Makhana kheer is a perfect dessert for Navratri. Popped lotus seeds are cooked with milk, sugar, and dry fruits to create a delicious, creamy dish. Click here for the recipe.

Kuttu Puri

Kuttu puri is a classic dish made using buckwheat flour mixed with mashed potatoes to form a dough. The dough is rolled out and deep-fried to make crispy puris. Click here for the recipe.

Rasewale Aloo

This flavourful potato curry is specially prepared during the fasting season. Boiled potatoes are cooked with cumin and mild spices for a comforting dish. Click here for the recipe.

Sabudana Tikki

Sabudana tikki is a popular Navratri snack. Made from soaked tapioca pearls and mashed potatoes, it pairs well with chutney or a steaming cup of tea. Click here for the recipe.

Paneer Roll

Grated paneer is mixed with mashed potatoes and flavoured with sendha namak (rock salt) to create a delicious fasting-friendly dish. This quick recipe can be served as a snack or a main course with aloo ki sabzi. Click here for the recipe.





Try these delicious Navratri-special recipes this year and enjoy the festival!