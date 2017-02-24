4 Easy Ways To Curb Depression

Depression is more than just a sensation of feeling ‘low’. It is caused by changes in brain chemistry. Other factors which are responsible for the onset of depression are stress, grief, difficult life circumstances, changes in hormone levels and certain medical conditions. Any of these factors alone or in combination can lead to depression. The World Health Organization lists depression as one of the most disabling disorders in the world. Men and women irrespective of age, educational level, and social and economic background suffer from depression. There is no area of life that does not suffer when depression occurs be it marriage, parenting, friendships, careers, finances – every aspect of daily living is compromised by this disease.



The most common symptoms of depression include sadness, guilt, moodiness, angry outbursts, loss of interest in activities which you once liked. The severity of these symptoms will be more than just being moody and yet they are very similar which is why people often fail to recognize depression or often ignore it considering it to be a social taboo.



Here are Some Ways that Can Help Fight Depression:



Of course, you might have to depend on medication to fight depression completely, but these easy methods can really support you and help break the strings.



1. Stay connected



Although during depression you would want to go in isolation and refrain from meeting or talking to any friends, family, or relatives, it is very important to stay socially connected. It might seem very difficult but it will help in uplifting your mood. Try joining new classes in order to make new friends, go out with your close relatives for a cup of coffee, accompany someone for movies, plan a weekly dinner party or go out for a walk.

2. Pursue your hobby



Indulge yourself in doing things that make you feel good. Even if you don’t feel like doing it push yourself and just do it. Plan short trips, listen to music, play games, read books or paint, watch a funny movie, do something adventurous or spontaneous. It will definitely give you a change of environment and help to take your mind off. Even relaxation techniques like yoga, deep breathing and meditation might prove beneficial.







3. Food and mood



The food we consume has a direct impact on how we feel. Avoid consuming foods like caffeine, meat, alcohol and other foods with high chemical preservatives as they might affect your brain adversely. Make sure to eat at regular intervals as elongated gaps between meals can cause irritability and fatigue. Junk foods like sugary snacks, baked or fried food should be avoided as they can cause mood swings and addiction. Vitamin B deficiency can trigger depression hence consume more quantities of citrus fruits, eggs, leafy vegetables and beans.







4. Soak up some sun



Sunlight helps in boosting serotonin levels which can uplif your mood. As and when possible expose yourself to the sun for at least 15 minutes in day. You can go take a walk during work breaks, have coffee with a friend out in the open, open the blindfolds in your room or go for a walk in the garden.​