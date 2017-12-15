6 Foods That May Cause Depression And Related Symptoms!

Highlights Foods do much more than just nourish our body

There are foods that can completely put you into a state of depression

Simple food choices can change your life

According to Dr. Sunali Sharma, Dietician & Nutritionist, Amandeep Hospitals, "Simple food choices can change your life and affect your health accordingly. As per some researches there are foods that may cause depression or anxiety and also the people already suffering with depression. One must avoid consuming too much sugar, alcohol, hydrogenated oil, etc."

1. High sodium foods

High sodium foods can prove to be troublesome for your mental health. The presence of excess sodium in these foods can disrupt your neurological system contributing to depression and may even affect your immune system causing fatigue. Additionally, consumption of excess salt leads to bloating and water retention which automatically leads to irritability. If you don't wish to feel depressed or irritated, you should reduce the consumption of frozen foods, various sauces, cereals, baked goods, etc.



2. Alcohol

Alcohol has always been listed under hazardous products. It has been associated with many serious health problems and it is known to be a central nervous system depressant. Your central nervous system is responsible for taking in information through senses, controlling motor function and various other tasks, which are slowed down by excess consumption of alcohol, further increasing the symptoms associated with depression. As per Dr. Sunali, "Alcohol creates a cluster inside the central nervous system, responsible for the flow of emotion. Thus in simple words we can say that alcohol is a depressant."



3. Caffeine

Excessive consumption of caffeine can completely reverse the advantages of drinking coffee. It may lead to disrupting sleep patterns, irritability, agitation and anxiety, all of which can disrupt your mood and put you into depression. Many studies have also associated consumption of energy drinks with various health hazards, considering they have a lot of caffeine content.

4. Processed foods

Processed foods are any way not good for your waistline; sadly they don't do any good to your mental health too. Consumption of refined or processed carbohydrates like white bread, fried foods or any heavy junk food can easily spike your blood sugar levels, which may give you an initial energy boost, but will eventually leave you fatigued, irritated and sad.



5. Refined sugar

Any form of sugar- refined or artificial sugars can lead to depression, as high intake of sugar can raise the levels of inflammation throughout the body and brain causing some of the symptoms of depression. Moreover, these sweet treats can increase your blood sugar levels, resulting in a disturbed sleep which can completely damage your mood making you irritated, dull and sad. According to Dr. Sunali, "Excessive sugar intake makes your brain work at a sub-optimal level that increases the risk of depression and mental illness."



6. Oils

You read that right. Certain hydrogenated oils or vegetable oils like sunflower oil, soybean oil, canola oil, et al. may contain trans-fat that could potentially become a cause of depression as they cause inflammation, further causing excessive mood swings. Also, according to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE consuming artery clogging trans-fat can easily up the risk of depression by as much as 48 percent.

