Amul's topicals often celebrate various achievements which have been won by different individuals, teams or organisations. But one of its recent topicals focused not on a milestone but a moment that might have become one - had it not been for a mistake. On February 21, 2025, India faced off against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. During the match, Indian bowler Axar Patel had the chance to take the first hat-trick by an Indian in the Champions Trophy, and only the second ever in the tournament's history. However, he missed his opportunity when captain Rohit Sharma dropped a straightforward catch.

Amul's topical depicts both Rohit and Axar on the pitch. Rohit Sharma is depicted with a dismayed look on his face as he drops the bowl. In the other part of the illustration, the bowler is seen with an expression of what seems to be shock - at having his hopes of a historic hat trick dashed. Amul, of course, incorporated wordplay into its topical. The words on top read, "Aisa Axar nahi hota hai." The pun is on the name "Axar", which sounds similar to the Hindi word "Aksar," meaning often. The sentence thus reads, "This doesn't happen often." Amul also tends to always include a reference to its most popular product in its topicals. In this case, the subtitle "Butterfingers" was a great fit for obvious reasons! In the caption, the brand wrote, "#Amul Topical: Rohit Sharma drops catch denying spinner his hattrick!"







