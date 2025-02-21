The phrase "gluten-free diet" has become a popular buzzword. Many people tend to adopt it without a complete grasp of its real implications. While medically necessary for individuals with celiac disease (a gluten sensitivity) or wheat allergies, a gluten-free diet is also adopted by others based on perceived health advantages or simply as a dietary trend. A new study published in 'Plant Foods for Human Nutrition' reveals that gluten-free products in the US often come at a higher price for consumers despite typically offering less protein and more sugar and calories than their gluten-containing counterparts. Comparing these products side-by-side, the research suggests that common perceptions about the benefits of a gluten-free diet, like weight management and diabetes control, may be overstated.





Many gluten-free options are deficient in fibre, protein, and essential nutrients, according to this study. While manufacturers sometimes add supplements to address these shortcomings, the processing methods used, particularly the addition of dietary fibre, can actually interfere with protein digestion. Beyond the higher sugar content, the study also found that gluten-free products often have elevated sugar levels compared to their gluten-containing counterparts. This is concerning because long-term adherence to a gluten-free diet has been linked to increased BMI and nutritional deficiencies. Gluten-free products in the US (defined as containing 20 parts per million or less of gluten) typically lack wheat, rye, barley, and sometimes oats - all excellent sources of arabinoxylan, a vital nonstarch polysaccharide. Arabinoxylan offers numerous health benefits, including promoting beneficial gut bacteria, improving digestion, regulating blood sugar, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome.





The study also pointed out that it is difficult to find a gluten-free product that excels in all nutritional areas, such as high protein and fibre content with low carbohydrates and sugar. On the other hand, gluten-free seeded bread contains significantly more fibre - 38.24 grams per 100 grams - than its gluten-containing counterparts. This is likely due to efforts by manufacturers to address fibre deficiencies by using ingredients such as pseudo-cereals, such as amaranth and quinoa hydrocolloids - meaning water-soluble macromolecules used in gluten-free baked goods made with quinoa flour. These improvements, however, vary by manufacturer and region. For example, gluten-free products in Spain tend to have lower fibre content than their gluten-containing counterparts.

In 2024, the global gluten-free product market was valued at USD 7.28 billion and projected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2032. The US market share is estimated to be USD 5.9 billion - a little less than half of the global figure. Approximately 25 per cent of the US population consumes gluten-free products. This figure is far higher than the roughly 6 per cent of people with non-celiac wheat sensitivity, 1 per cent of people with celiac disease and even lower percentages of people with wheat allergies. This suggests that many people adopt gluten-free diets for reasons other than medical necessity, which may not offer health or financial benefits.





Investment in research and development is essential to create more nutritionally balanced gluten-free products using locally available ingredients. This will require human feeding trials with different formulations of gluten-free products to ensure that these products meet nutritional needs without adverse effects. Collaborations between governments could help secure subsidies, which would reduce production costs and make these products more affordable. Although the initial costs of research and maintaining a gluten-free production line are high, using local ingredients and financial incentives can make these products more cost-competitive compared with their gluten-containing counterparts. Public education is also important to keep people informed about the pros and cons associated with a gluten-free diet. (The Conversation)



