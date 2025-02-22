Steel cookware is a staple in every Indian kitchen. We use it to cook everything – from aromatic dals to festive biryanis. Stainless steel is an alloy of steel that does not stain, tarnish, or rust like how steel or cast iron would. Why stainless steel is a preferred choice for cooking? Well, because it is durable, non-reactive with food, ease of maintenance, versatility, and safest cookware. But, not all stainless steel utensils are alike. Many people assume that any steel utensil would do the trick but it doesn't work like that. So, which mistakes should you avoid while buying stainless steel cookware? If you have this question in mind, then read on to know more.





Also Read: 5 Tips To Keep In Mind While Cooking With Stainless Steel

5 Mistakes To Avoid While Buying Stainless Steel Cookware

1. Ignoring The Grade Of Stainless Steel

Not all stainless steel is the same! High-quality cookware is typically made from 18/8 or 18/10 stainless steel, which offers top-notch rust resistance and durability. Lower-grade steel may seem cheaper but can lose its signature properties over time, ruining both your cookware and food. When in doubt, check the bottom of the utensil for markings telling you about the grade of the utensil.

2. Not Considering The Base Material

Have you ever wondered why your sabzis stick to the bottom of the pan or your rotis cook unevenly? The base material plays an important role! Plain stainless steel doesn't conduct heat well, which leads to uneven cooking and burnt food. While buying, always choose cookware that has an aluminium or copper base, as these metals distribute heat more evenly.

3. Choosing Lightweight Cookware

Sure, lightweight kadai may seem easy to handle, but when exposed to high heat, it can warp, dent, or even cook unevenly. Heavier cookware retains heat better, ensuring your curries simmer perfectly and your rotis puff up just right. If you often prepare meals for a big family or love slow-cooked dishes, investing in a sturdy steel pan is a must.

4. Ignoring The Handles And Lids

Handles and lids may not seem like a big deal until you're lifting a hot pan just to realise the handle is too thin or gets unbearably hot. A good steel utensil should have sturdy, heat-resistant handles that provide a comfortable grip. Lids should lift and attach easily to lock in the moisture and flavours, which is important for an aromatic dish.

5. Choosing Cheap Products

Who doesn't love a good deal? But when it comes to steel cookware, cheap is often expensive in the long run. Cheap-priced cookware often compromises on material quality, leading to faster wear and tear. If a steel kadai feels light or flimsy, chances are it won't last long. Instead, replace poor-quality utensils and invest in high-quality cookware that lasts for years.





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: How To Clean Stainless Steel Pans





So, avoid these mistakes to make sure you the best quality utensils for you and your loved ones.