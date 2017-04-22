6 Foods That Help You Poop and Relieve Constipation

Raspberries provide 8 grams of fiber in one cup2. Oranges
Oranges have a huge content of stool-softening Vitamin C
, fibers to increase the bulk in your stool, and naringenin, a flavonoid that researchers found can work like a laxative. You can pack an orange as a portable snack or add orange segments to your salad.
Almonds are rich in heart-healthy fats, protein and fibers. The high magnesium
content gets our intestines to work. It neutralizes the stomach acid and moves the stool through intestines. They too act as a perfect portable snack and you can also add it to your breakfast smoothie.
Studies have shown that wheat bran can relieve constipation and improve digestion
. The outer layer of the wheat kernel comprises of a lot of fiber force. You can sprinkle it over your oatmeal, whip up a batch of bran muffins, or eat a bowl of all-bran cereal.
Green vegetables like spinach
and even seasonal gourds are packed with nutrients including fiber, magnesium to help the colon contract, and potassium, which helps regulate fluid balance and muscle contractions. 6. Bananas
The high fiber content in bananas can help normalize the effects of constipation. They can help you push out the waste better by making stools easier to pass.
It is important to stay hydrated at all times to cure constipation and keep things moving in your stomach. Without enough water in the body the stool won't soften or move smoothly through the digestive tract. Dehydration
is the most common cause of constipation. You can add lemon or cucumber slices for extra flavor and refreshment.