6 Foods That Help You Poop and Relieve Constipation

   |  Updated: April 22, 2017 19:05 IST

Highlights
  • Oranges have a huge content of stool-softening Vitamin C
  • Almonds are rich in heart-healthy fats, protein and fibers
  • Stay hydrated always. Dehydration is a common cause of constipation
Constipation is a condition where your bowel movements are tough and they happen less often than normal. The most common symptoms of constipation include swollen belly or a belly pain, throwing up, hard or small stools, a sensation that everything didn’t come out and few bowel movements. Some causes of constipation include changes in your usual diet, eating a lot of dairy products, not being active, not consuming enough water or fiber, overuse of laxatives or problems with the nerves and muscles in the digestive system.

According to Dr. Simran Saini, a Delihi-based nutritionist, “High fiber foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, salad, flour of wheat bran aand barley help in curbing constipation. High content of water intake and consumption of various herbs like ajwain with water, triphala and amla also play a vital role in curing constipation.” Here are seven amazing foods that she suggests can help clean your stomach and treat constipation.
 
constipation
Constipation can be caused by changes in your usual diet

1. Berries

Berries are rich in fiber. According to the USDA, raspberries provide 8 grams of fiber in one cup. Fiber increases the bulk of your stool and helps the food to move smoothly through your digestive system. You can eat berries by topping your oatmeal for breakfast or even with a bowl of yogurtwhich has a soothing effect on your stomach.
 
black raspberry barries
Raspberries provide 8 grams of fiber in one cup

2. Oranges

Oranges have a huge content of stool-softening Vitamin C, fibers to increase the bulk in your stool, and naringenin, a flavonoid that researchers found can work like a laxative. You can pack an orange as a portable snack or add orange segments to your salad.
 
orange carrot detox drinkOranges have a huge content of stool-softening Vitamin C

3. Almonds

Almonds are rich in heart-healthy fats, protein and fibers. The high magnesium content gets our intestines to work. It neutralizes the stomach acid and moves the stool through intestines. They too act as a perfect portable snack and you can also add it to your breakfast smoothie.

.
almonds
Almonds are rich in heart-healthy fats, protein and fibers

4. Wheat bran

Studies have shown that wheat bran can relieve constipation and improve digestion. The outer layer of the wheat kernel comprises of a lot of fiber force. You can sprinkle it over your oatmeal, whip up a batch of bran muffins, or eat a bowl of all-bran cereal.
 
wheat bran
Wheat bran can relieve constipation and improve digestion

5. Leafy and green vegetables

Green vegetables like spinach and even seasonal gourds are packed with nutrients including fiber, magnesium to help the colon contract, and potassium, which helps regulate fluid balance and muscle contractions.
 
green vegetables

6. Bananas

The high fiber content in bananas can help normalize the effects of constipation. They can help you push out the waste better by making stools easier to pass.
 
bananas
The high fiber content in bananas can help normalize the constipation

It is important to stay hydrated at all times to cure constipation and keep things moving in your stomach. Without enough water in the body the stool won't soften or move smoothly through the digestive tract. Dehydration is the most common cause of constipation. You can add lemon or cucumber slices for extra flavor and refreshment.


Tags:  ConstipationIndigestion
