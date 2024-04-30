Do you love barbecues? Or rather, do you like it so much you want its aroma in a perfume bottle? If yes, KFC UK seems to have the perfect solution for you. The brand has recently announced the launch of its No. 11 Eau De BBQ, a limited edition perfume. As per the website, the scent aims to mimic "that unmistakable aroma of a BBQ drifting through the air, tantalising our senses and leaving us craving the taste of smoky goodness." So, if you were expecting this perfume by KFC to smell merely like its signature fried chicken, you'd be wrong.

Also Read: KFC, Taco Bell To Experiment With 'Artificial Intelligence' For Meal Preparation





More specifically, the brand describes it as having "smoky wood and charcoal notes that embodies the essence of a classic BBQ experience". The creators claim that this perfume will "leave you practically tipsy with hunger," reported The Mirror. A 100ml bottle of this unique scent is currently priced at £11 (approx Rs 1150).

Photo Credit: kfcshop.co.uk



The first batch of this exclusive fragrance has already sold out. A new drop is expected on May 6, according to the website. The company has stated that the proceeds from the sale of No.11 Eau de BBQ are going to the KFC Foundation, which supports organisations across the UK that "empower young people to unleash their potential and build a positive future."





In recent times, several brands and organisations have attempted to infuse perfumes with foodie flavours. For instance, a French Fries fragrance once took the internet by storm. This limited-edition collectable was introduced by the Idaho Potato Commission for Valentine's Day 2022. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Nacho-Flavoured Alcohol? Doritos Launches 'Nacho Cheese Spirit' - Internet Reacts