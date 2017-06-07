An Egg A Day Can Help Boost Your Child's Growth

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: June 07, 2017 16:58 IST
A team of American experts suggest that eating an egg a day can significantly increase growth and reduce stunting by 47% in young children. Kids who eat eggs regularly are also 74% less likely to become underweight. Experts concluded the study after conducted an experiment on a group of children aged six to nine months. The participants were given one egg per day for six months, versus a control group, which did not receive eggs at all.
"Eggs can be affordable and easily accessible. They are a good source of nutrients for growth and development in young children and have the potential to contribute to reduced growth stunting around the world. Eggs seem to be a viable and recommended source of nutrition for children in developing countries," lead author Lora Iannotti from the Washington University in St. Louis was quoted by IANS.
Eggs are loaded with vitamin A and D that are crucial for the development and maintenance of the bones. They also come packed with other essential minerals and nutrients like iron, calcium, phosphorous and zinc.
Inputs from IANS