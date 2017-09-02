Hereâ€™s another reason to take your education seriously. According to a latest study, those who go for higher education or stay in education for a longer period of their lives are less likely to develop heart disease. The study published in The British Medical Journal revealed that the number of years spent in education may have a link to coronary heart disease, and the greater the number spent studying, the substantial the benefit.
Several studies in the past have tried to examine the impact between education and its lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, several theories have been postulated linking confounding factors such as diet or physical activity.
For the study, the team analysed 162 genetic variants already shown to be linked with years of schooling from 543,733 men and women, predominantly of European origin, using a technique called mendelian randomisation. The findings revealed that genetic predisposition towards more time spent in education was associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease.
The study further revealed that about 3.6 years of additional education (almost equivalent to an undergraduate degree), could be linked to reducing the risk of coronary heart disease by one-third.
The researchers were not only thrilled by the discovery, but also the fact that the study throws open a new angle in the fight against coronary heart diseases. For about fifty years, doctors and public health experts have focused on getting people to maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol. Researchers believe that the study not only brings forth a new factor in the ongoing studies of coronary heart diseases, but also encourage people to stay in education for longer.
While the studies on coronary heart risks and diseases are one, here are some foods that may boost your overall heart health.
1.Oats Oats are said to contain a type of fiber that helps to bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet that includes oats is effective in lowering the cholesterol levels in our body. Oats are also rich in Omega 3 fatty acids.
Oats help keep cholesterol in check
2.Nuts
Chewing on a handful of nuts can do wonders for your heart. Almonds, walnuts and many more nuts are now considered to be the super foods in promoting heart health. These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats, which is good for the heart as it helps in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.
3.Legumes Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from. Like berries they also help in increasing the platelet activity.
Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fibe
4.Chia Seeds Consultant nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta suggests that you should have a fistful of nuts and seeds about 30 grams every day to keep your cholesterol levels in check. Besides being full of fiber, chia seeds are rich in protein and calcium. All of these good nutrients come at the cost of very few calories.
5.Wheat Bran
Wheat bran is high on insoluble fibre that helps in keeping your cholesterol levels in check. Plus, eating fiber-rich foods keeps you full for longer which means that you will eat less of the unhealthy foods that raise your cholesterol. Wheat bran is the hard, outer layer of the wheat grain. You can add wheat bran to you breakfast cereal or pancakes. You can even add it to soups and stews.