Whenever there is a milestone, Amul is ready to capture the moment with its creative and relatable topicals. Known for its witty and celebratory artworks, the dairy brand never fails to strike a chord with people. On Tuesday, Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by defending the lowest total ever in IPL history. FYI, KKR managed to score just 95 runs. Yes, you read that right. PBKS bowler Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets, leading his team to victory. To mark this incredible milestone, Amul shared a topical on Instagram.

The artwork features Yuzvendra on the field in his iconic red jersey, depicted taking a butter-smeared slice of bread from the beloved Amul girl, who is also dressed in the PBKS jersey and carrying a team flag. Adding to the charm, the topical features clever wordplay: "Kya Chaahal Chali." The side note reads, "#Amul Topical: Punjab Kings beat KKR by defending the lowest total ever in IPL history!"

Check out Amul's Instagram post below:

Last month, Amul shared a topical celebrating India's third ICC Champions Trophy win. The artwork featured India's cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, sitting on the field wearing the blue jersey. Rohit holds the coveted ICC Trophy in one hand and a butter-smeared slice of bread in the other. The Amul girl sits beside him, offering him another slice. The tagline reads, "Always unbeaten, never uneaten. Champions chomp it." A side note proudly declares, "Amul Topical: India wins the Champions Trophy 2025!" Take a look:

Before that, Amul's topical captured a moment from the India vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy. During the match, Indian bowler Axar Patel was close to taking the first hat-trick by an Indian in the Champions Trophy, when captain Rohit Sharma dropped a straightforward catch. Amul's topical depicted both Rohit and Axar on the pitch. While Rohit had a dismayed look on his face after dropping the ball, Axar was shown with an expression of what seemed to be shock. The words on top read, "Aisa Axar nahi hota hai. (This doesn't happen often)." In the caption, the brand wrote, "#Amul Topical: Rohit Sharma drops catch, denying the spinner his hat-trick!"

