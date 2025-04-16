A healthy weight loss journey is not only about reaching an ideal body weight; it also brings significant benefits to your overall well-being. Certified yoga trainer Sakshi Yadav (@yogawali_ladki) reduced her weight from 80 kg to 55 kg in just six months. In a viral video on Instagram, Sakshi shared that after two to three years of consuming excessive junk food and gaining weight, she experienced a severe stomach infection. Motivated to regain her health, she turned to home workouts and nutritious, home-cooked meals to shed the excess weight.
Watch Sakshi's Transformation Video Below:
Sharing her experience on Instagram, Sakshi outlined food groups to avoid, practical lifestyle changes, and a simple weight loss diet plan.
6 Key Food-Related Mistakes To Avoid:
- Junk food
- Fried food
- Oily food
- Processed food
- Excessive sugar
- Overeating
5 Healthy Lifestyle Tips To Follow:
- Walk 10,000 steps daily
- Exercise for 45 to 60 minutes
- Consume protein-rich foods
- Sleep for 6 to 8 hours each night
- Drink 3 to 4 litres of water
Basic Diet Plan Shared By Sakshi Yadav:
- Morning: Warm water
- Breakfast: Sprouts and nuts
- Mid-Morning: One seasonal fruit
- Lunch: Two rotis, salad, curd, and sabzi
- Evening: A handful of roasted chana
- Dinner: One bowl of dal and half a bowl of rice
2 Important Mantras For Weight Loss:
Do not compare your journey with others.
Be patient; do not rush your progress.
