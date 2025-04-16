A healthy weight loss journey is not only about reaching an ideal body weight; it also brings significant benefits to your overall well-being. Certified yoga trainer Sakshi Yadav (@yogawali_ladki) reduced her weight from 80 kg to 55 kg in just six months. In a viral video on Instagram, Sakshi shared that after two to three years of consuming excessive junk food and gaining weight, she experienced a severe stomach infection. Motivated to regain her health, she turned to home workouts and nutritious, home-cooked meals to shed the excess weight.

Watch Sakshi's Transformation Video Below:

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Sakshi outlined food groups to avoid, practical lifestyle changes, and a simple weight loss diet plan.

6 Key Food-Related Mistakes To Avoid:

Junk food

Fried food

Oily food

Processed food

Excessive sugar

Overeating

Also Read:"It's A Mind Game," Man Says After Losing 34 Kg In 6 Months With New Diet And Lifestyle

5 Healthy Lifestyle Tips To Follow:

Walk 10,000 steps daily

Exercise for 45 to 60 minutes

Consume protein-rich foods

Sleep for 6 to 8 hours each night

Drink 3 to 4 litres of water

Basic Diet Plan Shared By Sakshi Yadav:

Morning : Warm water

: Warm water Breakfast : Sprouts and nuts

: Sprouts and nuts Mid-Morning : One seasonal fruit

: One seasonal fruit Lunch : Two rotis, salad, curd, and sabzi

: Two rotis, salad, curd, and sabzi Evening : A handful of roasted chana

: A handful of roasted chana Dinner: One bowl of dal and half a bowl of rice

Also Read:Beauty Influencer Sheds Over 40 Kg After Suffering Hair Loss, Shares How

2 Important Mantras For Weight Loss:

Do not compare your journey with others.

Be patient; do not rush your progress.





Inspired by this viral weight loss story? Click here for more motivational weight loss stories.