Shilpa Shetty is not just a fantastic actress but also an avid foodie, and her Instagram profile offers plenty of mouthwatering proof. She often shares her delicious culinary adventures on social media. In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa revealed some of her all-time favourite foods – with a hilarious dance twist. The video featured the actress dressed in a stunning red anarkali, standing in front of a makeup mirror, as her friend named some popular dishes. Instead of rating them with numbers, Shilpa responded with her signature thumkas. She gave decent thumkas for rasgullas, masala dosa and vada pav, showed a less-than-happy reaction for kadi chawal and broke into enthusiastic thumkas for pani puris. The side note read, "Thumka binge."





In her previous Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty was seen lip-syncing and dancing to the trending Dosa Idli Sambar Chutney Chutney song. The actress was in Chennai, where she indulged in South Indian delicacies to her heart's content. In the video, Shilpa wore a stylish denim co-ord set as she danced while showcasing a plate of dosa and bowls of chutnies to the camera. ICYDK: Dosa Idli Sambar Chutney Chutney is a Telugu song that has recently gone viral on social media. The caption read, "When in Chennai. #chennaidiaries."

Before that, Shilpa Shetty took a trip to the farm. The actress looked super excited as she posed with some freshly harvested cauliflower. And let's not forget the vada pav moment – Shilpa was seen relishing the lip-smacking street snack in her car. “Had Aloo and Gobi … but separately,” she wrote in the caption.

We love Shilpa Shetty's foodie diaries and await more of them!