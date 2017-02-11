Horror Movies May Help Identify How The Brain Processes Fear and Anxiety

If there's one category of movies that has us sitting on the edge is a horror movie. We can't really say that we love watching them but we sure are always intrigued by the screenplay. It's almost like a rollercoaster ride of emotions - one moment you are calm, another moment scared, then happy and suddenly you are screaming and stressed. Probably that's what makes those movies so popular is because of the thrill that comes along with it. It's never one straight line. There's just so much going on in the different corners of our brain. Those scary scenes stay in our mind for a few days. According to a new study done by University of California, Irvine (UCI) in the US, horror scenes can help in identifying a key neural pathway in humans that explains how our brain processes feelings of fear and anxiety. This finding could help unlock new ways to treat mental health disorders.

People are motivated to remember fearful events, because this information is useful for daily survival. Yet over-interpretation of fear may lead to anxiety and other mental disorders, researchers said. As part of the investigation, nine daring participants were shown a series of unsettling scenes from horror movies, while deep brain electrodes were used to record their neural activity in the amygdala and hippocampus, the parts of the brain crucial for emotion and memory.