The benefits of eating berries have been stated by health experts many times. We have often heard experts and nutritionists recommending relishing these juicy seasonal treats. Berries make for excellent ingredients to cook with and can also be relished as a fresh and healthy snack. Cranberries, specifically are known to be good for immunity as they are packed with antioxidants and polyphenols. And now, a new study has found that cranberries may also help significantly improve memory and cognitive health. The research also suggests that they may have a positive effect on cholesterol.





The study was conducted by researchers at the University of East Angelia in the United Kingdom and published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition. The researchers aimed to study the effects of eating cranberry in older adults from ages 50 to 80 years. A total of 60 adults were studied over a period of 12 weeks. According to the study's findings, eating one cup of cranberries daily for 12 weeks had a significant improvement in episodic memory performance and neural functioning.





Dr David Vauzour, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said that the findings of the study were very encouraging, especially since they were able to see significant improvements in brain health over a short 12-week period. These findings could also facilitate research in the field of other neurodegenerative disorders, such as dementia which is expected to affect 152 million people by 2050.

Dried or fresh, cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Photo Credit: iStock

The study also found that cranberries can be beneficial not just for brain health, but also for the heart. The group of adults who consumed cranberries showed a significant decline in bad cholesterol (LDL) "The cranberry group also exhibited a significant decrease in LDL or 'bad' cholesterol levels, known to contribute to atherosclerosis -- the thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a build-up of plaque in the inner lining of an artery. This supports the idea that cranberries can improve vascular health and may in part contribute to the improvement in brain perfusion and cognition," said Vauzour to ANI.





This study clearly demonstrates the benefits of eating cranberries on a daily basis. However, it is always a good idea to consult a qualified doctor or nutritionist before making any major changes to the diet. If you are planning to stock up on good health by gorging on some cranberries, we have some recipes for you. These five cranberry recipes are easy to prepare at home and will taste amazing too.





Click here for some cranberry recipes.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.