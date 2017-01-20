Men's Health: 6 Causes of Fatigue and How to Prevent Them

Are you at work, facing issues finishing off the tasks at hand because you feel tired? Have you ever wondered, “Why am I so drained?”We have a habit of blaming our fatigue on our fast-paced and hectic lifestyle. And most of the time, we are right. In fact, feeling exhausted is so common in people these days that it has its own acronym, called TATT, which stands for "tired all the time.” You can fix this by making a few changes in your lifestyle, such as getting more sleep, trimming your social calendar, having a wholesome and nutritional diet , drinking more fluids, taking multi- vitamins , and cutting back on caffeine and alcohol. However, if you still feeling tired or drained after making these changes, then you should seek medical assistance.Here are the health conditions known to cause fatigue:The fatigue caused by anaemia is the result of lack of red blood cells. If you feeling tired all the time and if your symptoms include extreme weakness, difficulty in sleeping, lack of concentration, rapid heartbeat, chest pains and headache, then you are probably suffering from Anaemia.Solution: Thorough evaluation for anaemia includes a physical exam and blood tests, including a complete blood count to check the levels of your red blood cells. Taking iron supplements to boost the low levels of iron in your body is usually effective, and the condition rarely causes long-term problems.It is a disorder characterised by brief interruptions of breathing during sleep. In the most common type, obstructive sleep apnea, your upper airway actually closes or collapses for a few seconds, which, in turn, alerts your brain to wake you up to begin breathing again. Sleep apnea is often signalled by snoring and is generally followed by tiredness the next day.Solution: This involves an overnight stay at a sleep clinic, where you'll undergo a polysomnogram, which is a painless test that will monitor your sleep patterns, breathing changes, and brain activity. Lifestyle changes are also effective ways of mitigating symptoms of sleep apnea such as quitting smoking, losing weight and avoiding alcohol.Insulin resistance means the hormone insulin isn’t able to get nutrients, particularly glucose or sugar, into the body’s cells. Since the cells aren’t properly absorbing blood sugar, they can’t transfer energy throughout the body sufficiently. High insulin also creates inflammation which can prevent healing, and confuse the body and affect energy levels.Solution: A fasting glucose test during routine screenings is suggested. If the fasting glucose levels are higher than usual, it could be a sign that one is having insulin resistance issues. Therefore, one should adopt healthy lifestyle changes, like exercising and making healthier food choices to lower body weight The thyroid gland is found in the front of the neck and produces hormones that control metabolism. When the thyroid hormones are low, then everyday activities can cause fatigue.Solution: Thyroid disease can be detected with a blood test. Thyroid disorders are treatable, so all people who complain of fatigue and/or muscle weakness should have the test done.Testosterone is a hormone that is produced by the human body. It is mainly produced in the testicles in men. Testosterone production typically decreases as men age. Men can experience a range of symptoms if it decreases more than it should. One might be experiencing symptoms of low testosterone if they are tired all the time.Solution: During sleep is when men produce most of their daily testosterone. Less sleep means less testosterone. So, one of the first recommendations is to get a good night’s sleep. Also, maintain a balanced diet that’s low in saturated fat with a rich mix of fruit, vegetables , and a moderate amount of animal fat. Doing so can help diminish feelings of fatigue.Doctors often prescribe statins for people with high cholesterol to lower their bad cholesterol and reduce their risk of a heart attack or stroke. While statins are highly effective, they have been linked to muscle pain and aches, causing fatigue. Statins block a substance your liver needs to make cholesterol. This causes soreness, tiredness or weakness in your muscles. The pain can be a mild discomfort, or it can be severe enough to make your daily activities difficult.Solution: Maintain a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced, heart-healthy diet. The heart is a muscle, and nothing strengthens it better than activities like brisk walking, yoga, etc.There are few other common causes of fatigue like any chronic systemic disease related to liver, kidney and heart, infective illness like UTI, respiratory tract and gastrointestinal infections, depression, vigorous exercise, chronic and excess use of aerated drinks.

