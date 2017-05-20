Soon, Anti-Diabetes Drugs to Replace Painful Insulin Jabs

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: May 20, 2017 11:28 IST
"Type two diabetes is characterized by resistance to insulin with subsequent high blood sugar which leads to serious disease. It is usually associated with poor lifestyle factors such as diet and lack of exercise," said John Bruning, from University of Adelaide.
The new drug doesn't act on the liver to reduce glucose product like most commonly prescribed anti-diabetes drugs like Metformin. They target a protein receptor known as PPARgamma found in fat tissue throughout the body, either fully or partially activating it in order to lower blood sugar by increasing sensitivity to insulin and changing the metabolism of fat and sugar.
"People with severe diabetes need to take insulin but having to inject this can be problematic, and it's difficult to get insulin levels just right," said Bruning.
Inputs from PTI